Brexit blame lies with them

The Conservatives’ lack of clarity on Brexit is frustrating business, and shows they cannot be trusted on the economy

Periods of uncertainty and market fluctuations are an inevitable course for every business. The unease we are seeing at the moment is not unprecedented, but the government’s attitude to it is.

Instead of a strategy to restore certainty and give clarification on their future policies, the government have their fingers placed firmly in their ears and are insistent that they will not give a ‘running commentary’. Never before has a United Kingdom government been so reluctant to listen to business leaders and never before has the cabinet been so out of their depth and unwilling to learn.

One of the starkest examples of the way that this government has responded to concerns raised is their attitude towards a possible skills shortage. If the government do not take precautions, once we have left the European Union some industries will not be able to recruit the right candidates for the right positions. This is foremost because the UK will likely leave the freedom of movement arrangements, but it is worsened by the fact that training programmes could see their funding dry up. Thousands of apprenticeships are reliant on the European Union and schemes funded by the European social fund are pivotal in getting people ready to work.

Ideally, the government would have announced the measures they are taking to replace funding for apprenticeships and training, and would have also indicated their desired migration arrangements. Unfortunately, the government has instead refused to give any clarity and have offered vague platitudes such as ‘Brexit means Brexit’ and ‘Britain needs a red, white and blue Brexit’.

I am not in any position to speak on behalf of British businesses, but having spoken to industries and enterprises in my constituency, I can say with certainty that this rhetoric is not enough. We need assurances, a strategic plan and scrutinised policy that will help prepare businesses for whatever comes next.

In March 2019, once we have completed our exit from the EU and the 2020 general election looms, it is entirely possible that the UK will be worse for wear and the government will shrug off any blame. However, we must be clear that the management of the economy is entirely the responsibility of the government. Brexit itself will not inevitably lead to a skills shortage, poor growth, or sluggish employment figures – heading into Brexit without a strong plan will.

The Conservatives’ void of certainty is frustrating businesses and gives an unparalleled opportunity to show that they cannot be trusted to manage the economy. Labour must show businesses that we understand their importance and recognise that they do more than hold-up the economy; they fill up our high streets, liven up our towns, and serve to inspire the businesses of the future. Labour must be prepared to offer a strong, calculated and united government as an alternative. If Theresa May’s government do not manage Brexit well and our economy suffers, we must point the blame firmly at them and show that they are incapable.

Chris Elmore is member of parliament for Ogmore. He tweets at @CPJElmore

