Jeremy Corbyn’s well-staffed media team are embarrassing our party, argues former home secretary Jacqui Smith

Message discipline and effective media work is like good underwear. You do not want to wave it around but you notice if it’s not there. What have we learned about the importance of this in the last few days?

This time last year, Labour’s day of action on rail fare rises was completely thrown off course by Jeremy Corbyn’s reshuffle briefing – an event which enraged then shadow transport secretary Lilian Greenwood who had worked hard to set up the campaign. Last week while Labour activists were shivering outside rail stations across the country, Corbyn was at least keeping distractions to a minimum, apparently visiting left wing Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and discussing ‘the beautiful dream of realising a world government based on justice and fraternity’. He was also planning the relaunch which was being extensively briefed by his team which would cast him as a left wing Donald Trump-like populist.

In my view, the first rule of relaunch should be do not talk about the relaunch. Announcing a relaunch immediately reminds people that you think you need one and focuses people’s attention on the processology rather than the substance of the announcements. If you need to do it, just get on with it.

Second, good media management allows for flexibility to respond to events that provide an opportunity. Last week, our ambassador to the European Union resigned using the devastating words ‘muddled thinking’ to describe the government’s Brexit planning. On Saturday morning, the Red Cross hit the headlines with the rather hyperbolic statement that our accident and emergency departments were facing a humanitarian crisis. Both of these events should have provided an open goal for a nimble party and a good media operation. There was no statement from our leader on the EU issue and a lengthy wait for anything on the winter crisis in our National Health Service. The impression was left that the Red Cross was doing a better job opposing the government than the official opposition.

Credit where it is due though, there is evidence that some planning is going into messages and media this week. Corbyn’s relaunch was due to start with a widely briefed speech and extensive media round. The briefing suggested that the speech would focus on shifting the official Labour position on free movement. I am personally in favour of recognising that the Brexit vote was about immigration concerns and finding a way to respond to them, but I know that many others do not share my view. This was, therefore, an eye catching and potentially ‘populist’ move.

But the delivery of this message brings us to the third lesson. If you brief out a big controversial policy statement, you need to be able to follow it up with conviction. It became very clear during the media interviews on Tuesday that Corbyn’s heart really is not in any restriction on free movement. By the time the speech was eventually delivered the line was ‘we are not wedded to freedom of movement for EU citizens … nor do we rule it out’. Despite Keir Starmer’s efforts, the confusion on Labour’s Brexit position continues to let the government and their ‘muddled thinking’ off the hook.

In addition to having a clear message and delivering it with conviction, it helps if you are only delivering one key message at a time. By the time Corbyn had finished his media interviews this morning he had also announced that he thought there should be a maximum income cap and that he would join the Southern Rail picket line. Leaving aside the undesirability of these policies, Labour hearts sank further during the day as clarifications and message trimming blunted any impact that could have come from the speech.

We are apparently in the era of ‘straight-talking, honest politics’ as opposed to all that New Labour spin and media management. So, in the spirit of straight talking, let me say to the leader’s well-rewarded and well-staffed media team – get your arses in gear and stop embarrassing our party.

———————————

Jacqui Smith is a former home secretary. She tweets at @Jacqui_Smith1

———————————

Photo