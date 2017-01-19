Being anti-success won’t bring victory

Voters will see policies like the wage cap as embracing the politics of envy – and they will never forgive us for it, writes Dom Anderson

Last week I waited for the fabled Jeremy Corbyn relaunch with trepidation, I wondered quite how someone who has so far proven so unpopular with voters could magically become a populist leader overnight. The answer, it seems, was: they basically cannot.

I remember the Tories’ attempt to pitch to the centre in George Osborne’s final budget and coming away feeling as though they had parked their tanks firmly on Labour’s lawn. Last week, the general feeling seemed to be that Corbyn had parked our tank firmly in a quiet car park at the back of a remote service station somewhere on the A14.

If the team around Corbyn think that flirting with the idea of a wage cap is going to resonate with anyone outside of the academic left then I fear they are deluded. A policy like this wont just lose us our share of the vote with more well off people, it will turn off the very people who go out everyday to earn a hard day’s living, dreaming of something better for their children.

I am a councillor and a union organiser; I see poverty on a daily basis. The answer to our poverty problem lies at formulating initiatives at the bottom line and not in creating an atmosphere of envy. Sowing the seeds of resentment for wealth will only create a society where people’s fortunes are fixed and opportunities scarce. When I tuck my daughter in at night, I make a point of kissing her on the head and telling her I am proud of her and that she can achieve anything. I am doing nothing special; millions of working class people are doing exactly that every night. We have aspirations for our children and ourselves. How could Labour possibly win the support of those people with a policy like a wage cap?

If we become the party that punishes dream and aspirations then we are finished. I am not wealthy and nor is my family. One of the last things I remember my granddad saying to me when I told him I was standing for public office was that he expected that of me and that he made the decision to leave Jamaica in the 1960’s so his grandkids could be councillors and find some degree of success. By promoting an anti-wealth and anti-success message we don’t impact heavily on the super rich, we attack something way more fragile and important. We attack the hopes and dreams of those who have very little.

Labour must be a vehicle for social mobility and social progress, or it is nothing.

Dom Anderson is a Labour councillor. He tweets at @DomAnderson_1