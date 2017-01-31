Labour must be against Brexit

Labour MPs have a duty to avert economic disaster by voting against article 50, argues Christabel Edwards

Much water has flowed under the bridge since the European Union referendum on 23 June last year. Now, after months of waiting, we have a clear indication of what the Tory Brexit will look like, and it is not pretty.

It will be about as hard a Brexit as it can be. Britain outside the single market, and outside the customs union too. We also know, that thanks to the supreme court judgement last Tuesday, parliament will get a vote on whether to enact article 50.

These two factors make the course of action for Labour members of parliament both more urgent, and more complicated. The understandable temptation might be to go with the flow, and support the government’s plans. That is what the Labour leadership believes to be the right course, and were it a soft Brexit, that would be very difficult to argue against. After all, the public voted for Brexit, and not to respect that may be deemed undemocratic. But this is not soft Brexit, and that is what has led a group of members to form Labour Against Brexit.

The rationale behind the group is this: Labour campaigned vigorously to Remain in the EU last year. It was, and remains, party policy, and most of us were passionate in our belief that to leave would result in an unprecedented economic disaster for the United Kingdom. We lost. The question is, does losing a popular referendum automatically invalidate our arguments? Does it mean we were wrong? We believe not.

It was seductive messages about sovereignty and taking back control that won out, while those with the fullest opportunity to explore the implications, including the bulk of parliamentarians across all parties, and the majority of those much-maligned experts, argued otherwise. So now we have a situation where the vast majority of expert opinion was overruled by simplistic, inaccurate and emotionally charged messages put forward during a short campaign.

We can understand the unease at seemingly overturning a popular vote, but when it is in the clear and present interest of the country to do so, surely this is a responsibility any elected politician should be prepared, and allowed, to take?

Would it not be better to try and avert this catastrophe, while taking to heart those concerns most forcibly raised by the referendum? Did people really vote to surrender their affordable holidays in the sun, their jobs, and their buying power? What about the vast numbers of European born tax payers who were not even permitted a vote on their futures?

We do not believe that the government has sufficient mandate to inflict what we know will be a disastrous outcome on the country, the most devastating results of which will fall on those least able to bear them. It is, in our view, imperative on our elected representatives to act in the best interests of the country based on the more complete knowledge and information to which they have access.

For the Labour party too, there are sound political reasons to reject article 50. Right now, Labour are in bad short-term electoral territory. Leave voters have more committed pro-Brexit options in Tory, and United Kingdom Independence party candidates, candidates who campaigned to leave before June. So why would they risk voting Labour? Yet, if Labour do not stand against Brexit, much of our Remain support (something like 70 per cent of Labour voters nationwide) will be tempted away to the Lib Dems, Greens or SNP. Not a happy situation.

And there is the problem. We overwhelmingly backed Remain during the campaign. We did it based on our belief and judgment that to leave would be courting inevitable economic disaster. When that disaster becomes obvious, voters will want to know why we were complicit in it, why we changed our minds and enabled it to happen without a fight. When that day comes Labour MPs need to have an answer.

So let us be unashamed in those beliefs. We opposed breaking away from our European partners at the referendum, and we still oppose it now. We oppose it because we live in a joined up world. A world where we know that by the strength of our common endeavour, we achieve more than we achieve alone. Being explicit in this is the only chance the Labour party has of salvaging something from this calamitous situation.

Christabel Edwards is a Labour party activist. She tweets @Christabel321

