The Last Word: Power and pretenders

The Corbynite coalition’s gaping hole, an opportunity for Scottish Labour and an NHS crisis in Copeland – Richard Angell has this week’s Last Word

Principle and power are harder to reconcile for some over others. Jeremy Corbyn led his Labour troops through the lobby to trigger Article 50 – and Britain’s exit of the European Union – this week.

This week – and that vote – has shown the gaping hole in the Corbynite coalition. Seumas Milne and Andrew Fisher – who almost definitely voted ‘Leave’ – will be proud of their boss this week. So will the rag bag of far-left groups who circle Momentum, Corbyn and John McDonnell. However, what Owen Jones calls the ‘movementists’ are horrified. The penny is dropping with the non-Trot Corbynistas, and this week was further evidence that they elected not a latter-day Charles Kennedy, but a slightly more affable George Galloway. Corbyn is not the leader of their pro-European liberal hearts, but a reheated anti-EU Bennite who wants to lead little other than the Stop the War coalition. Richard Carr, Greg Rosen and Grace Skelton explore this in the latest edition of Progress – arriving with people this week. It is well worth a read.

But if Corbyn is not interested in leading, others certainly are. Clive Lewis found loyalty to both his leader and his constituents incompatible on this issue. Jones – Lewis’ unofficial campaign manager in the forthcoming leadership election – tweeted crowning the member of parliament for Norwich South as the new holder of the purist, principled flame in Labour. But this has infuriated Corbyn’s increasingly small inner circle. McDonnell – who still fancies a stab at the leadership – is keen to deflect and is actively pushing Rebecca Long-Bailey. Corbyn is clearly on board, given he replaced Lewis with Long-Bailey in the shadow cabinet. Either way, none of these jokers get on the ballot unless the ‘McDonnell amendment’ passes at Labour party conference this September. My team and I, in partnership with Labour First, are working day-in day-out to stop this attempt to reduce the nominations threshold for standing as Labour leader from 15 per cent to just five. This is the hard-left’s last hurrah. Get yourself selected as a conference delegate so you can vote it down and save the party we love.

The true social democratic force in Caledonia

The Scottish Labour leader Kezia Duglade is holding a progressive mirror up to the disaster that has been the Scottish National party government. After 10 years in government with total control of Scotland’s education system, Dugdale says Nicola Sturgeon’s party has ‘managed to both leave the poorest children behind [and] hold the brightest children back.’ That really is ‘quite an achievement’.

This is rich territory for the Scottish Labour leader and her colleagues. With Sturgeon close to promising a second independence referendum that they could well lose, the bubble of the SNP could pop sooner that we otherwise think. This must be an opportunity for Labour. Although it can feel like Scottish Labour is talking to a brick wall at the moment, using this time to set out what the party stands for and why is not bad thing. Dugdale ran an election on tax rises to stop education cuts and evidence that she was right will improve her standing in the Scottish electorate and show, once again, that Labour are the true social democratic force in Caledonia. Labour’s historic mission is to reduce inequality and enhance social mobility. A plan to sort Scotland’s education system for the poorest and the brightest is not a bad place to start.

Saving Cumbria, not Labour’s leader

‘Cumbrian ambulance boss warns maternity transfer plans are “not clinically safe”‘ is the headline in Copeland’s local paper, the News & Star. This highlights why the Tory treatment of the National Health Service is dominating the conversation on the doorstep in James Reed’s former seat. Theresa May’s government is closing the major trauma and maternity wards at the West Cumbrian hospital. Sending the Tories a message that these cuts are wrong is clearly more important than telling Labour it has the wrong leader. They may believe the latter – as anyone who has been out on the doorstep in Copeland will tell you they do – but it seems more important to these voters that they save the hospital rather than Labour’s leader. I can understand that.

The Progress team were in Copeland and Stoke-on-Trent Central last weekend. Conor Pope believes we will win both. As do I. But not without putting everything into it. So if you have any time off in the next two weeks, please, please get up their and lend a hand. Your party needs you.

Richard Angell is director of Progress. He tweets at @RichardAngell

