United we stand

The European Trade Union Confederation are determined to ensure that British workers do not pay the price of Brexit, argues Esther Lynch

Unions are about uniting people. Alone we may be powerless but together, organised in our unions we can achieve great things. Being organised in a union means being connected with other workers not just in the workplace, but also at national level through the Trades Union Congress. The TUC is the active at national level every day of the week campaigning for better job security, pay and conditions, rights at work, healthier and safer workplaces and fairer and more equal society.

At European level the TUC is a key member of the European Trade Union Confederation. The ETUC is the top body for trade unions in Europe, bringing together 89 national trade union confederations in 39 countries along with 10 European trade union federations.

Since its creation, the ETUC has mobilised organised workers throughout Europe to spearhead some of the most fundamental employment rights gains for Europe, equal pay, better working hours, entitlements to holidays, protection for part-time and agency workers, maternity and parental leave and health and safety to name a few.

The implications and potential consequences of Brexit require that we are more united than ever. We share many problems, stagnating wages, inequality and unfair treatment, temporary and insecure work, for example, more than half the jobs created in the European Union since 2010 have been temporary. The growth of the gig economy and online platform work presents particular difficulties for workers who are trying to enforce their rights doubly so when this is across borders.

There is every danger that ‘Brexit’ will put further strain on solidarity not only between the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe but also between the member states of the EU. It is easy to see how those governments that essentially argue ‘allow us low wages and reduced standards until we catch up’ will in the face of Brexit argue ‘allow us low wages and reduced standards so we can compete’.

Promoting competition on standards undermines the very concept of a social Europe. The ‘Brexit’ agreement does not have to be built on the basis of ramping up competition on employment standards, wages and conditions of employment.

An agreement can be negotiated that will have the interests of workers in the UK and EU to the forefront. The deal could avoid rather than fuel ruinous competition in all our countries. But essentially this means that one country cannot have the same access to the market but with less regulation, lower wages and standards

The ETUC backs the demand of the TUC, that workers should not pay the price of Brexit. We are asking all national affiliates to ensure that in the negotiations their member state makes sure that workers are not pit against each other. Whatever form the deal takes it must include clauses that that will prevent the UK from gaining a competitive advantage by reducing existing regulations or to not apply future rules in the areas of employment, social security, and environmental policy.

In times like this workers need our strong, united union movement. The road ahead will likely have many twists and turns but together we are up the challenge.

The strategy of the ETUC is to continue with the TUC and all our other affiliated unions in Europe to grow bigger and stronger and to win even more for working people.

United we stand. Divided, we fall for the oldest trick in the book. Divide and conquer.

———————————

Esther Lynch is confederal secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation. She tweets @EstherLynchs

———————————

Photo