A movement without motion
The agonising descent of Labour under Jeremy Corbyn is a symptom of the party’s lack of ideas, argues Gabriel Gavin
Last week’s rumours of Jeremy Corbyn’s political demise now seem to have been greatly exaggerated. For some, the inevitable departure of the worst leader of the opposition in living memory is a cure-all for Labour’s ailments. Just as soon as he has retired into the dustbin of history, the gates of Downing Street will be thrown open.
But Corbyn is not at the heart of Labour’s woes. He is simply the latest symptom of a movement that has been bereft of motion for too long. In towns and cities in every region, people’s politics have moved on and Labour has been slow to react.
Too often our solutions to society’s problems are tired soundbites from the turn of the millennium, or some of the more blue-sky ideas from an Ed Miliband-era focus group. Without a vision, without a sense of direction, any future for the party is limited to representing only those who already agree with it.
There is no roadmap to recovery for Labour, no electoral pact or strategy that can overcome its failure to modernise. Not only does Labour look unable to win a general election, it would not know what to do if it did.
The agonising descent of the Labour party under Corbyn is just one part of a trend that is taking place across Europe and across the world. From Germany to Ghana, there is an ideological battle being fought out, one in which the left is not even a combatant. In almost every case, it is moderate, progressive centrist governments standing up against extremism of all forms, while small, out-of-touch sections of society lead protest movements.
As polling this week shows, only one-in-five ‘working class’ voters plan on voting Labour at a general election. For a party founded to represent working people, this is an existential threat. In Scotland, in poorer coastal areas and the outskirts of industrial towns, Labour came to rely on these people to continue voting in the way they always had, without ever looking at what we were actually offering them. As the way people live and work changed, so did their ambitions, their worries and their politics, and Labour seemed to be the last to notice.
The issues that really matter to people, housing, jobs, healthcare, the cost of living, are at risk of being hijacked by a populist far-right that seeks only to blame everyone else for the failings of our systems. But the avenues to building a better-off, safer, less unequal society are still there and they are fast becoming the offering of other parties.
At its current trajectory, Labour’s role in British politics looks set to be diminished. Without an unprecedented reversal of its fortunes, Labour will cease to be a party of government, completely unable to engage with those whose lived experience leads them to put faith in ideas we might disagree with.
Perhaps as a consistent minority of 200-or-so members of parliament representing metropolitan areas, railing against the government of the day but failing to put forward any truly constructive policies, Labour can survive. But without a radical programme of modernisation, without a frank analysis of why working people feel that Labour has contempt for them, Labour governments may become a distant memory.
A seismic shift in political ideology in this country is coming, and is incumbent on this government to ensure that we remain an open, tolerant, inclusive nation at the forefront of the world stage. Labour’s contribution to that remains unclear. Indecisive, unpopular, incapable of winning power, Jeremy Corbyn may not be the leader that the Labour party wants, but might be the one it deserves.
Gabriel Gavin co-founded the Labour Campaign for Prison Reform. He tweets at @GabrielCSGavin
The Decent of Labour.
An illegal war.
Student tuition fees – debt replaces government money.
PFI, Private debt replaces governmnet money and cripples hospital.
Light touch regulation of the banks – helping to cause the financial crisis.
The capitulation to Thactherism and the washington consensus.
Five million voters lost.
Hundreds of thousands of members lost.
DOORSTEP CANVASSING A NIGHTMARE.
The recovery of Labour, damaged by the coup was:-
1. The biggest mandate
Jeremy Corbyn won the leadership with the biggest mandate from party members that any leaders has ever won – 59% – more than all the other candidates put together.
2. Huge membership increase
Labour’s membership has increased dramatically under his leadership – over 380,000 members.
3. Byelection victories
Labour has won 4 by elections since he became leader, Oldham West, Sheffield Brightside, Ogmore & Tooting. Oldham West, Tooting and Sheffield Brightside saw Labour win on an increased majority.
4. Mayoral elections won
Labour won London Mayor with Corbyn as leader. Sadiq Khan won with the largest personal vote a single politician has ever received in Britain, 1.3 million. It was also the first election of a Muslim candidate to a western capital city. Labour also won Mayoral elections in Salford, Liverpool, Bristol.
5. Good local election performance
In the local elections in 2016 Labour’s performance was as good as 2001, when Labour won a second landslide in the general elections. Labour has repeatedly been ahead of the Tories in the polls since the start of 2016.
6. Anti-austerity victories
Labour under Corbyn has helped fight off cuts to tax credits and disabled people’s PIP payments – scoring significant blows against the Tories austerity agenda.
7. Won the Remain vote among Labour voters.
We can win if you stop putting down the only leader for years who wants to work for the people. Just stop it.
Gabriel, can you tell us where a centre left party is doing well? In Greece a new term was invented to describe the collapse of a ‘progress’ type party – Pasokification; in Spain the ‘progress’ style Socialists are third; in France a party following ‘progress’ style policies is unlikely to get its candidate for President into the final round; in Scandanavia ‘progress’ style social democrats are in retreat; in Austria the ‘progress’ candidate did not make the run off against a fascist; in the Baltic states, Poland and Hungry the centre left has disappeared.
The vitriol and poisonous language of your article is hardly the sign of a moderate, progressive politics. You sound like a hard extremist. You ignore the role of ‘progress’ politicians like Tony and Gordon in alienating the working class who they thought had no where to go. The emergence of the SNP in Scotland and UKIP in England showed that sections of the working class would leave Labour.
Corbyn is trying to pick up the pieces and put them back together while having to fight a constant civil war against the self styled moderates of ‘progress’
Every time we seem to have the Tories on the back foot the moderates attack – refusing to serve in shadow cabinets, staging synchronised resignations, accusations of anti Semitism, causing a leadership election, blaming Corbyn for only getting 66% on Labour voters to support Remain. It seems ‘progress’ moderates are willing the defeat of Labour as part of a creative destruction they hope will bring one of their leaders to head the party.
Of course the Left has ideas. You just happen not to like them. The Labour Right hasn’t had a domestic policy idea since the middle of Blair’s first term. The less said about its subsequent ideas on foreign and “security” policy, the better.
Labour Right are still thinking Jeremy is the problem of Labour Party. How can Labour be strong opposition when 75% MP and are not ready to serve the people that elect them. They position themselves to oppose their Leader.
They will all loss their sit. We the commoners who are campaigning for the Party wish Labour Party well, If the Parliamentary Labour Party Member don’t stop the internal war they will all loss that career they love.
I know majority went into politics because they want to make a different. But when they get there they forgot they are not their on their own.
I will love to see a change, MP working together to oppose this draconian Tory government.