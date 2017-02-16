Slumping sterling

John Mills

In the 1970s the British economy was none too competitive. But between 1977 and 1981, during the height of enthusiasm for monetarism our real exchange rate rose by about 60 per cent – with disastrous consequences for British industry. Between 1970 and 1990, the proportion of UK gross domestic product coming from manufacturing fell from 32 per cent to 20 per cent.

Wind forward to the late 1990s when takeover liberalisation – promoted by Labour when the Monopolies and Mergers Commission was replaced by the Competition Commission and the public interest test for takeover was abandoned – led, from an already high base, to another huge increase in the exchange rate to $2 to the pound. By the early 2010s, manufacturing as a percentage of GDP was down to barely 10 per cent.

This tale of deindustrialisation matters hugely. It is light industry which, more than any other sector of the economy, generates productivity increases and rises in living standards. We still depend much more on goods than services to pay our way in the world and we simply do not manufacture enough of them these days to avoid huge balance of payments deficits every year. Manufacturing also pays much higher wages than the average. With eight per cent of our labour force producing 10 per cent of our output, gross value added is 25 per cent higher on average in manufacturing than it is in services.

So what has our overvalued currency done for us? Because of deindustrialisation, physical investment has tumbled to less than 13 per cent of GDP compared to a world average of about 25 per cent and nearly 50 per cent in China. Lack of investment is the main reason why productivity is static and real wages are stuck. We have chronic balance of payments problems, financed by borrowing and wholesale sell-offs of UK assets.

As a country, as consumers and through our government we are running up debt which we will never be able to repay. What growth we have achieved has been driven by ultra-low interest rates, asset inflation, equity realisation and consumer demand, instead of net trade and investment. Inequality has become greater and greater not only in terms of income but wealth and every aspect of life chances.

And there is now a huge political dimension to all this. Why did Brexit happen and why was Donald Trump elected? It is because right across the west – which has seen similar exchange rate trends to the UK – far too many good jobs have disappeared to the Pacific rim, leaving insecure, low productivity, low-paid jobs in their place. In the UK, at the end of 2016, the median wage is still well below what it was ten years ago.

What can be done? We need a much lower exchange rate – one which is low enough to get light industry relocating to the UK, probably between $1 and $1.10 to the pound. The only way to get manufacturing back is to make it profitable. Before the European Union referendum when the rate was $1.45, this gap looked impossible. From $1.25 or so it looks much more feasible.

With the right kind of sustainable demand in place, instead of dealing with symptoms rather than the root causes for the imbalances in our economy, all the supply side policies which everyone advocates are all start making sense. Why don’t we go for it?

John Mills is a business owner and was chair of Labour Leave. He tweets at @John_mills_jml

