Single parents paying the price

The rollout of universal credit will disproportionately punish single parents, writes director of policy at Gingerbread Dalia Ben-Galim

Pressure from Conservative rebels has just forced the chancellor to U-Turn on his budget announcement on self-employment national insurance contributions. The discussion will now move to the delicate power balance between the government, backbench Conservatives and the media. As the fall-out begins, the real issue – that the budget failed to address cuts to universal credit and the devastating impact that it will have on working families – is still likely to be obscured.

The row on self-employment shows that politics and policy do not operate in a vacuum. It is the combination of self-employment and universal credit that will be crippling. Research commissioned from the House of Commons suggests that self-employed single parents could lose up to 16 per cent of their income as a result of these combined changes.

This chimes with Gingerbread’s analysis. We have consistently called for the government to make good on its promise to ‘make work pay’. Single parents – two-thirds of whom work – are hit particularly hard by the work allowance cut, delay to childcare support and new rules on self-employment.

In its current design the average working single parent will lose at least £800 a year from the work allowance cut, with some losing well over £2,000 a year. This measure alone undermines the government’s intention to make work pay.

And with delays besieging universal credit, many parents will not receive promised childcare support. The government committed to supporting 85 per cent of childcare costs for working universal credit claimants from April 2016 to help make work pay – up from 70 per cent under working tax credits. With universal credit’s slow roll-out, many parents will not see the extra support until 2022. Given the high cost of childcare, this delayed promise contributes to locking single parents out of work. This money – already committed – should be made available to working families on tax credits.

In addition, the ‘minimum income floor’ for the self-employed creates a complicated calculation for universal credit payments, based on an assumption of a 35 hours work week (with a few exceptions). A Gingerbread survey revealed that around a fifth (18 per cent) of single parents were in self-employment with half of these low paid or earning below the minimum wage. The lack of flexible work and high childcare costs often mean that low-paid self-employment is the only viable option for single parents to work. So the assumption of a 35 hour work week to estimate benefit payments fails to recognise the context for many working single parents.

As universal credit moves from being hypothetical to the reality, some early challenges are emerging. Single parents are telling Gingerbread’s helpline that they are confronting administration errors; they are having difficulties in accessing the right support and information; and many are already spiralling into debt having to wait six weeks for their first payment. The fact that the roll-out will create a postcode lottery means that there are people living side by side on different benefit systems with different conditions attached.

The voices of these ‘just about managing’ families who the government has been so vocal to support publicly may just gain strength. This rebellion has shown that MPs can pressure the government to change policy direction – if they can be persuaded that it is unfair. The issue now is without a corresponding protest on Universal Credit, a much greater inequality won’t be tackled.

Dalia Ben-Galim is director of policy at Gingerbread. She tweets at @dalia_bengalim

