Eight long years

If the whispered conversations inside the press office at the Democratic national convention last July had been reported maybe the night of 8 November 2016 would have come as less of a shock.

‘I am really hoping our being in Philadelphia helps shore up our vote in Pennsylvania. On the ground it feels like a lot of our blue collar vote – which we should be able to just bank – might be going to Trump,’ was one remark.

‘In 1999 we knew Al Gore was going to lose when Bill Clinton (at the end of eight years in office!) got bigger cheers at the convention. We could be looking at the same thing here,’ came another.

In hindsight, the signs pointing towards a Donald Trump win were all there, we just did not want to see them. Sure, Hillary Clinton was a fairly unpopular candidate, and Trump seemed to be outstripping everyone’s expectations time and again with every new electoral contest, but we had Bill Clinton and his love of balloons! Balloons! Who could beat that? Oh.

The US presidential election has been repeatedly compared to Brexit – but in lots of ways the fate of Hillary Clinton and the Democrats mirrors that of Labour in 2015, and that is why it would be naive to write a Trump 2020 victory off just yet.

Trump did not win out of nowhere – he tapped into a country where too many people felt that the existing political structures and traditional Hill power players did not speak for them. We are not talking about one small demographic either – for all the talk of him having lost the popular vote, where he scooped up his electoral college votes he swept up votes from many of the groups that were supposed to be Clinton backers – 53 per cent of women, and 45 per cent of college-educated white women voted for Trump.

For too many voters it was worse than a sense of ‘they do not speak for us’; they were not even talking the same language. Clinton’s manifesto had more references to trans rights than coal and steel communities combined.

Jon Cruddas described the 2015 general election as Labour ‘losing to everyone, everywhere’. The author of Ed Miliband’s manifesto explains that too many groups abandoned Labour for it to be a straightforward proposition for the party to effectively target and recapture them all. The Democrats have a similar seemingly insurmountable problem.

In addition, the Democrats will start their presidential primaries in just three years’ time – and who will their candidate be? Clinton did not exactly face strong opposition last year and as yet there are few signs that there is an obvious candidate emerging. There is talent within their party, but nobody whose stature can rival Barack Obama or either of the Clintons. Anyone who phonebanked during the 2015 Labour leadership contest knows how challenging it is to try and beat someone who has passed himself off as a rough and ready outsider when the main criticism of your candidate is that they are the bland voice of continuity. A safe pair of hands just will not cut it.

We Brits can sympathise, for the Democrats’ woes are horribly reminiscent of our own. But (barring impeachment) we are stuck with ‘the Donald’ for the next eight years.

Maeve McCormack is a senior consultant at Luther Pendragon and worked in the Democrats’ media team at their 2016 national convention. She tweets at @mccormackmaeve

