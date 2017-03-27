The centre ground attitude

For as long as Labour considers centrism to be ‘boring, managerial politics’, the public will continue not to listen to it – and they will be right not to, argues James Wood

It is a truth universally acknowledged that any political party seeking to be elected must wish to find the centre ground. Though many in politics are now writing the obituary of managerial centrism, the truth is that owning the centre ground has never been more vital to turning your party from a voice for the dispossessed into a government that can act in their name. Donald Trump’s claims regarding women and immigrants may have caught the eye, but across the key battleground states it was he – not Hilary Clinton – who was trusted to bring back jobs and raise living standards. Huge swathes of the United Kingdom may have voted for what is considered by many to be an economically ruinous Brexit, but by controlling immigration they saw the opportunity to increase job availability and reduce the strain on public services and housing that they need to access on a day-to-day basis. In each case, the winning side was the one that had voters’ trust on the most key and pressing issues of the day.

The centre ground is often misunderstood by socialists and social democrats as a Trojan horse for a so-called neoliberal agenda. An appeal for parties of the left to abandon principle and support the policies of their opponents for no more reason than electoral expediency. It is this fundamental misunderstanding that has allowed the Labour party to wander into the political wilderness and hand power to its opponents.

The centre ground, properly understood, is not an ideology but an attitude. The attitude that managing the economy, keeping crime as low as possible, ensuring the National Health Service treats the sick and our schools educate our children is a serious business. And that no political project, of any kind or ideological hue, is more important than keeping those organs of the state functioning. In short, the most import job of government is keeping the ship of state afloat and on course. In keeping the show of government on the road.

This attitude has two things to recommend it. First, it is shared by the vast majority of voters, with whose help governments that best occupy the centre ground are elected. In this history of universal suffrage the UK has never elected a government promising major disruption to those basic functions of government, although many party leaders have proposed just such a programme.

Second, it is morally correct. When governments take decisions the effects on people are huge, both now and across decades to come. A few months of unemployment at the wrong stage in life will fundamentally affect someone’s prospects for future happiness. Pupils in school subjected to ill-advised meddling will never get back the years they lost when they fell behind their contemporaries. A spike in crime may make the government of the day look bad, but it will affect the very personhood of people who fall victim to it who no longer feel safe in their own homes.

Away from the centre ground, political projects are important. They define us by ideology and allow us to categorise people into parties and form political alliances. For many of us they will form a cornerstone of our lives, even if we should find ourselves as one of the few people working on it. Whether that is arguing for devolution of government powers, LGBT rights, leaving the EU or nationalising the railways political projects are what give every individual their ideological lodestar. Without such projects politics would be the intellectually vacuous management-focused enterprise that so many ideologues claim that it is.

Parties of the left lose when they change their attitude to the centre ground. When keeping the show on the road stops being the key job of government and instead comes to be seen as an obstacle to achieving the political projects that leftist activists and politicians hold dear. Most people do not define their views by their projects. They hold the centre ground attitude, and allow the few projects they do have to guide them to a party. But vitally, they can be persuaded to support new political projects. New Labour abolished pensioner poverty, drastically reduced child poverty and introduced civil partnerships. These were ideologically driven projects that it had wished to achieve for decades. Labour was able to bring the country, which did not at large share those projects with us, only because we held the centre ground attitude.

It is this that Labour most often does not understand. Few people listen to its declarations of virtue that it and only it truly cares about the wrongs of the world, and are persuaded. Most people living in the 1980s wanted to abolish pensioner poverty. Most people today would like not to have to make the cuts to support for the disabled that have been made, would like to end the outrage of homelessness taking place every night on Britain’s streets. But they do not think this can be achieved while keeping the ship of state afloat. To take a direct quote from my (lifelong Tory voter) mother:

‘I don’t agree with everything the Conservatives do, and obviously it’s terrible when you see people sleeping on the streets and I help out when I can at the food bank. But we’ve got to pay our way in the world. The government can only spend what it brings in’.

No matter how worthy, no matter how morally righteous, the left’s demands for a better government that does not treat the penury and immiseration of the most vulnerable in society as a price worth paying will continue to fall on deaf ears until it can persuade the British public that these things are not an unfortunate but inevitable consequence of keeping their children in school, their parents in medicine and their partner in work.

On issue after issue – from decriminalising homosexuality under Harold Wilson to banning foxhunting under Tony Blair – Labour persuaded the country to support its political projects when it gave them the assurance that they did not have to choose between a worthy cause and paying their mortgage. That they could have a government that would do both the thing that was morally right and the one that was economically sensible. That freed them from a binary choice between voting with their hearts and voting with their heads.

It is this attitude that the party must rediscover if Labour is ever to govern again. That though it may be campaigns against homelessness or fighting racism that get us out of bed every morning, it is looking after inflation and providing sufficient school places that get us listened to. That the voters are not being selfish, they are challenging us to show that Labour can discharge the basic duties required of government. For as long as the Labour party sneers at the centre ground attitude, for as long as it dismisses sensible running of the country as ‘boring managerial politics’ the public will continue not to listen to it. They will be right to.

James Wood is a Labour party member

