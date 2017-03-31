The Last Word: Auf Wiedersehen, EU

Theresa May triggers article 50, Jeremy Corbyn’s abysmal polling in London and the NHS – Progress director Richard Angell has this week’s Last Word

Auf Wiedersehen, Europe

Wednesday was a day of real sorrow. The triggering of article 50 has been a long time coming, but seeing Theresa May actually send the letter brought back all the feelings of the 24 June 2016. The fact her approach with our erstwhile allies is to threaten the continent’s security is disappointing. This is hardly a tactic for a good deal, worryingly it suggests a relaxed position towards no deal and the Brexit-at-all costs attitude that is limiting Britain’s options. The fact that Labour’s leadership has so little to say – and even less influence over the government – is depressing, to say the least.

This week’s Newstatesman front page reflects how many in the party will understandably be feeling – make sure you pick up a copy.

London rejects the hard-left

It is easy to become numbed to Labour’s consistently devastating polling numbers. But today’s astonishing polling should hit home just how unpopular Jeremy Corbyn has become.

The research shows that Corbyn has the worst ratings of any party leader in London. In London, a city where he has been a member of parliament for 34 years, where a huge proportion of Labour’s members are, and which was 60 per cent ‘Remain’ in last year’s referendum, Corbyn is less popular than the United Kingdom Independence party’s Paul Nuttall. It would be a mortal embarrassment if it was not of such horrific electoral significance.

Compare Corbyn’s -44 rating with that of mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who scores +35 approval in the capital. It is not mainstream Labour that is the problem; it is the hard-left.

Labour must save the NHS again

In 1997, New Labour inherited a National Health Service on its knees. Eighteen years of Conservative government starving our health service of investment meant ailing patients on trollies in hospital corridors was a common sight. Thirteen years of Labour investment – and of strategic, intelligent reform – saw public satisfaction in the NHS at 88 per cent, waiting times lower than ever before and the days of patients on trollies condemned to history for good. Or so we thought.

In just seven years, the Tories have laid Labour’s proudest creation low once more. Niall Dickson, chief executive of the NHS confederation, stated this morning that relaxing waiting time targets was an inevitability due to underfunding – and that it was ‘completely unreasonable’ to expect the NHS to function as it once did with ‘restrictions on funding’ rising all the time. There is nothing ‘inevitable’ about the state of Britain’s health service. It is a result of the ill-thought out and costly reforms pursued over the past seven years by the Tories.

That is not to say that Labour should resist any and all attempts to make the NHS fit for the twentieth century. Indeed, it is all the more important that it is our party, so frequently called upon to save the NHS, that is in the vanguard of attempts to modernise it. People are living longer than ever and that is something we ought to celebrate, but that necessitates change and more than anything else – investment.

Those that say the last Labour government achieved nothing need only look at the atrophy of the NHS under the Tories to learn otherwise. Winning matters. Let’s hope the Labour party remembers that in time for us to save the NHS again.

––––––––––––

Richard Angell is director of Progress. He tweets at @RichardAngell

––––––––––––

