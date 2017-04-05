Standing by, not standing up

Labour failed in its duty to make the party a safe space for Jewish people, writes Progress director Richard Angell

Yesterday Labour launched its local election campaign with the slogan ‘Standing up for you’. By the end of day it was shown to be utterly meaningless.

I have never felt more ashamed to be a member of the Labour party. Last night, Labour – not just the National Constitution Committee but the whole party – failed in its duty to make Labour a safe space for Jewish people. The judgement on Ken Livingstone’s appalling remarks on Hitler and Germany’s Jews is as insufficient as it is overdue. His comments were beyond the pale at the time, and every time he has sought to clarify them, he has just caused more offence.

The decision is the worst case scenario. The NCC believe – on three counts – Livingstone brought the Labour party into disrepute. The punishment – to be barred from standing for public and party office for two years with 11 months already served – is not even a slap on the wrist. Some would be it it as reward to not be allowed to be a branch treasurer, for goodness sake.

The only good thing about the appalling decision is we can with absolute clarity say claims Labour has a ‘zero tolerance on antisemitism’ is just spin. The reality is if you are part of Jeremy Corbyn’s new elite in the Labour there is no remark is too grave. The rhetoric as an anti-racist party is meaningless in reality and it will be hard for Labour to recover.

It simply is not good enough for Corbyn to hide behind the process here. He should be showing leadership and get Livingstone out. The disgraced former mayor of London should not have been allowed to try and parse his way out of what have been repeated offensive and upsetting comments to many people both inside and out of the Jewish community, let alone ever be allowed back in the party.

I stand with the Jewish Labour Movement and agree with their view that this is ‘revolving door for repeat offenders’. I apologise to my Jewish friends and fellow party members – you have been failed.

There should be no ambiguity on antisemitism. The fact that has to be said makes a mockery of what Labour is and the 100 years it has has fought for equality. In Corbyn’s Labour there is not just ambiguity – the party, its leader and more besides do not ‘stand up’, they actively stand by.

Richard Angell is director of Progress. He tweets at @RichardAngell

