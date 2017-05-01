The stark difference

It was Tory attempts to reverse New Labour achievements that politicised a generation, says Rosie Corrigan

I was four years old when the political earthquake that was the May 1997 general election took place.

I grew up in the Yorkshire market town of Selby. A proud, northern town where everyone knows everyone and people look out for each other. It has a beautiful abbey, and is defined by its historic coalmining and shipbuilding industries.

On that day in 1997, John Grogan was declared Selby’s first, and as it turned out, only Labour member of parliament. The seat was split in 2010 and both constituencies in its place are now Conservative-held.

Labour activists who were part of the 1997 campaign have since described to me that feeling of walking bleary-eyed from Selby leisure centre to be met with smiles and congratulations from passersby. I am grateful to them for campaigning to make my childhood what it was, and I am saddened that children today do not have the same opportunities.

As children who grew up under the governments of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, we never knew what a food bank was. Hunger was something that we fundraised for to aid people in economically deprived countries – not in Britain.

I remember school trips, activities with the local youth service, school improvements, and spending Saturday afternoons at the local swimming pool with my friends. There was never any question about whether or not we could afford to go.

Youth clubs were important to us and youth workers made a difference to our lives. We founded the Selby district youth council, and there were resources available for projects to benefit youngsters. Youth worker redundancies were unheard of.

Life was not always rosy, but we were lucky.

In 2010, Selby lost a Labour MP, David Cameron walked into Downing Street, and everything changed.

Educational maintenance allowance was scrapped, tuition fees were to be raised to £9,000 per year, and the cuts to youth services began. I became angry, and then I got political. I organised protests, I stood for and won a seat on Selby town council, and in 2014 I was elected the youngest female mayor in the United Kingdom.

I went into schools in the same community I grew up in, and I saw something troubling. I met children who had never left the town because their families could not afford to take them. I met teachers who told me of fainting, hungry children. I met a young girl who told me she had to leave her home and her friends. The reason? The bedroom tax.

I saw the stark difference between a Labour government and a Tory one.

Since 2010, my hometown has transformed. It has lost its magistrates court and its police cells. The youth centre that I used to attend has gone. Adult social care has been slashed and, in 2015, the nearby Kellingley colliery became the last of Britain’s deep coalmines to close.

The community gets by because it is powered by the determination, love and time of volunteers, but people need the support of government.

We need a Labour MP, and a Labour prime minister again.

Rosie Corrigan is a member of Progress. She tweets at @Rosie_Corrigan