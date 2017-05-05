Laying the blame

In the rush to lay responsibility for these results with everyone but themselves, the Labour leadership has got its excuses muddled, writes Conor Pope

The leading Labour quote on the BBC news bulletins this morning was John McDonnell saying that people need to wait for all the local election results to come before making any judgements.

That is a delaying technique. There are certainly some judgements you can make on the back of the results that are in as of this morning: you can see it is going badly for Labour.

I am not the only one making that kind of early judgement. You only need to look at the quote Jeremy Corbyn’s team put out at the close at polls last night (I say ‘put out’ – it appears to have only been given to the Guardian) to see that the leader’s office had been making their own judgements before any votes had been counted.

This is not unusual in itself: setting election expectations is one of the most important things a party can do, regardless of how well they do, as Theo Bertram has pointed out. But once you have done it, it is a bit harder to claim that it is too early to come to conclusions. Especially if, as last night’s quote did, you not only seek to set expectations, but seek to lay blame.

It was tough to read on the way home from nine hours on the Labour doorstep last night. They blame candidates. They blame councils. They blame the United Kingdom Independence party. They blame ‘unique circumstances’. They blame the general election. They blame everything, in fact, other than the one factor that has been raised on the doorsteps time and time again. While I was trying to get Labour supporters to polling stations yesterday evening, Corbyn’s office was briefing that the reason they would not go is everyone’s fault but theirs.

The scatter-gun approach to excuse-making means that the reasoning does not quite add up. It seems quite a coincidence that every place that went to the polls yesterday would have uniquely bad circumstances for Labour. It is almost as though there could be a link between them all.

The idea that the post-Brexit Ukip collapse should only help the Conservatives is demeaning. Complaining that voters are moving in ways that are unhelpful to you is not like complaining about the weather; it should be something you can affect. Indeed, it was only this week that McDonnell made a direct pitch for Ukip voters, who he said have ‘had enough with the British establishment’.

Similarly, ‘the distorting effect of 8 June’ is not something that is only affects the Labour party. Every party that has done well so far will also standing in the general election. What the looming general election does do, in fact, is focus voters’ minds on the national picture, and makes it harder to convince the public that these elections were about local issues. When it came to deciding their vote, many simply did not seem to care that Corbyn is not on their borough council to vote out.

Now, there are reports that Corbyn has requested the voter contact rate in every council seat lost: they actually want to pin the blame on the activists too. As Richard Angell noted last night: ‘The fact is there is one factor that is raised on the doorstep again and again, and it is unfair to try and shift any blame onto those who have had to deal with it.’

But above all, it is outrageous that the leadership would try and palm off any responsibility for bad news onto those who pin on a Labour rosette and put themselves forward for election at a time like this for the party. It is insulting to them, and to the thousands of activists who gave up time to campaign for them. Those candidates do not deserve this. They deserve thanks. And an apology.

Conor Pope is deputy editor of Progress. He tweets at @Conorpope