Midlands calling

Preventing Labour going backwards on women’s representation depends on us saving seats in the Midlands, writes Bex Bailey

As the Tories target Labour seats with majorities of 8,000 or less, female members of parliament in the Midlands need our help. Only two are in truly safe seats – with many fighting tough battles.

If you are stuck for where to campaign, want a weekend away, or have a free lunch or evening to do some calling, here are some of the places that most need your help.

Wolverhampton North East

Emma Reynolds is fighting to keep her 5,000 majority in Wolverhampton North East – just weeks after giving birth. The prime minister announced the snap election when baby Theo was four days old. Despite the sleepless nights, Reynolds is on the campaign trail day-in, day-out. It is clear when you talk to voters just how hard Reynolds has worked over the past seven years. Her name is well-known locally but Reynolds is up against difficult politics nationally. More activists in Wolverhampton North East could make all the difference.

Ashfield

Gloria De Piero has a slightly higher majority than Reynolds but in 2015 the United Kingdom Independence party managed to amass 10,000 votes, coming just a few hundred votes behind the second-place Tories. Last week’s Nottinghamshire county council elections showed just how tough things are here. With De Piero on just 41 per cent of the vote last time, this is a tough seat to hold and a place where more boots on the ground would help.

Nottingham South

Lilian Greenwood is one of our hardest-working local MPs. After years of solid door-knocking, she managed to increase her majority by 5,000 in 2015 – up from just 1,800 in 2010. But now she is facing a bigger Tory challenge than ever. Take a trip to Nottingham and you can help De Piero and Greenwood continue their hard work.

Leicester West

The Tories are looking for some high-profile gains and it does not come much better than Liz Kendall in Leicester West. Kendall is defending a majority of 7,000 but a strong Ukip showing in 2015 makes this a bigger challenge.

Delivering a strong opposition that can hold the Tories to account, particularly during Brexit, and preventing Labour going backwards on women’s representation depends on us saving seats in the Midlands.

Get in touch if you want to help phonebank or door-knock for any of these candidates. Your help in these areas will make a huge difference.

Bex Bailey is former youth rep on Labour’s National Executive Committee. She tweets at @bexbailey

Contact Bex about campaigning in the Midlands via email: bexbailey6@hotmail.com

