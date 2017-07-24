Mayexit means Mayexit

Whoever the next Tory leader is, they will not share Theresa May’s deficiencies. Renie Anjeh assesses the runners and riders

Politics is a funny business. A few months ago, Theresa May was queen of all she surveyed. She was high on hubris, drunk with power and worshipped by sycophantic media proprietors. No one could have predicted the sharp vicissitudes of fortune that resulted in her being on political life support. The once unassailable prime minister is now a wounded captain facing mutiny. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

As the prime minister clings on by fingertips, the talk is of when – not, if – she departs. Conservative members of parliament, from left and right, are openly conspiring against their leader. Some ministers are ostentatiously jostling for success as their leader’s authority breaks down. Some favour a Hard Mayexit where she leaves office as soon as possible. Others prefer a Soft Mayexit where she stays for a while to deliver Brexit and oversee her succession. But she has reached her expiry date and Jeremy Corbyn will be jousting with a new face across the despatch box. Now that the Conservative party is preparing to shut down the Maybot, it is time to look at who could inherit the Tory throne.

Boris Johnson

As his former rival – and fellow journalist – George Osborne, remarked on The Andrew Marr Show, ‘Boris is in a perpetual leadership campaign.’ Johnson has always craved the top job and had it not been for his erstwhile ally Michael Gove’s act of betrayal, he would probably be First Lord of the Treasury right now. Now is probably Johnson’s last chance to fulfil the ambitions he has harboured for so long.

Allies still believe that the bumbling, tousle-haired former mayor of London is their party’s best bet to defeat Corbyn because of his ability to connect with voters. They argue that you need a populist to beat a populist. They claim that his ability to win twice in a Labour city is evidence of wide electoral appeal. However, others question whether he has a right temperament for the job and his performance as foreign secretary would simply reinforce their concerns. I am not sure whether his scuffles with Ian Lavery and Andrew Gwynne on live television would provide any extra reassurance but that’s by the by.

It is also worth pointing out that Boris’ popularity has waned of late. His high-profile stance during the referendum means that while he was indispensable to the Leave campaign, he is extremely toxic with Remain-voting liberal voters who the Tories need to win back. It would be deliciously ironic if Boris’ support for Brexit, which he did to seize the Tory crown, is the very thing that stops him fulfilling his lifelong dream.

David Davis

In 1993, David Davis was one of the government whips who was pushing the Treaty of the European Union through parliament during another Tory civil war on Europe. Spool forward more than two decades, he is the man responsibility for extricating this country from the European project.

Over the course of his thirty-year career, Davis has been a whip, a junior minister, a select committee chair, a leadership candidate (twice), shadow home secretary, a maverick backbench rebel and now Brexit Secretary. It is that length of service and breadth of experience which leads many Tories to conclude that he is best placed to lead the nation during a time of tumult. Some argue that he could form a pact with the embattled chancellor Phillip Hammond but Davis is the more plausible leadership candidate because Hammond would not command the confidence of Brexiteers.

Age is often raised as a case against a Davis leadership however that could also be an advantage for the Brexit secretary. Nobody thinks that Davis would go on forever, to quote an old adage ‘young cardinals tend to vote for old Popes’. The idea that people reach their political dotage in their sixties is not true anymore – just ask Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Corbyn or even Vince Cable.

Amber Rudd

If ever you are asked in a pub quiz ‘who is the fastest-rising minister since the Second World War’, you now know the answer. Amber Rudd has enjoyed a meteoric rise since she entered parliament in 2010 from being Osborne’s parliamentary private secretary to becoming home secretary. Had it not been for the election result, she would have become the first female chancellor of the exchequer. Before going into politics, Rudd had a career in financial services and even had a minor role in the film Four Weddings and a Funeral.

While Rudd has publicly sworn fealty to her boss, she is a liberal ‘one-nation’ Conservative with her own agenda. She has called for a soft Brexit and has made the case for an enlightened immigration policy behind closed doors. Her pitch for the leadership would seek to re-modernise the Conservative party so that it could be a home for urban, liberal and younger voters. Her popularity with colleagues will count in her favour. After all, the fact she was promoted by May when many fellow friends of Osborne were sacked is something that speaks volumes. Many Brexiteers may be perturbed by having such an unrepentant Europhile as leader but it is said that Gove is a supporter of hers. But can you have a prime minister with a majority of 346 votes?

Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid is another protégé of Osborne from the 2010 intake but unlike Rudd he hails from the libertarian right of the Conservative party. This disciple of Ayn Rand was one of the few cabinet ministers who did not support May for leadership of the party and was demoted as a result. As a lifelong Eurosceptic, he earned the chagrin of colleagues after he gave an equivocal support for Remain even though he openly said that his heart was with Brexit. Does that remind you anyone? His handling of Port Talbot steel crisis as business secretary was also less than impressive.

However, it would be wrong to write off Javid in any future leadership contest. He would argue that the Tories were not libertarian enough and should get back to champion small government and free enterprise. More importantly, he has a backstory that could get him a hearing with a wider audience, particularly the BAME community. Javid would present himself as a ‘British dream’ candidate – the son of a Pakistani bus driver from Rochdale who went onto become the youngest ever vice-president of Chase Manhattan Bank. His combination of Thatcherism, as well as his personal story could propel him to Number 10.

Priti Patel

If you were to conjure up an image of a Tory rightwinger, someone who is pale, male and stale would come to mind. However, Patel – who fits none of those descriptions – is the indisputed doyenne of the Tory right.

Patel was radicalised by the so-called ‘Tory Taliban’ because of the Black Wednesday crisis and the effect it had on her family business. It was an experience gave her an aversion to all things European so much so that she briefly left the Conservative party to work for James Goldsmith’s Referendum party. Although she returned to the fray under William Hague, this Tory prodigal daughter remained a virulent Eurosceptic. It is no surprise that she became one of the most prominent votaries of Brexit during the referendum.

It is no secret that she has leadership ambitions and is said to regret not standing in the last leadership election. Her bid would focus on traditional Tory subjects – law and order, Europe, immigration, free-market economics – but she could also appeal to ethnic minority voters (many of whom share her social conservatism). It would be a huge wakeup call for the Labour party, if the Tories not only delivered the third female prime minister but the first BAME one too.

Dominic Raab

There are many junior ministers who have been touted as potential leadership candidates; namely Jo Johnson, Rory Stewart and Jesse Norman. But the name that leads the pack is Dominic Raab. He is another leading light of the Tory right who – unlike Patel and Javid – has never reached cabinet rank, but that has not prevented him from gaining a strong followership among his colleagues. In his excellent book, All Out War, Tim Shipman recounts how Andrea Leadsom wanted Raab to replace her in last year’s Tory leadership contest. David Cameron is even said to have singled out him out as being prime ministerial material.

Raab would be a bit like a Tory Corbyn who would offer ideological ballast to a party which he believes has lost definition under May. He is a radical free-marketeer who would fight any capitulation to Corbynism but refight the so-called battle of ideas which occurred in the 1980s. His focus on promoting a radical free-market agenda and advocate what he describes as ‘competition for the little guy’ (using free-market solutions to solve social immobility and crony capitalism). The fact that he is a smart and telegenic communicator would be much to his advantage. However, it is worth bearing in mind that Raab was Davis’ chief of staff and therefore unlikely it is unlikely that he would stand against his former boss in any future contest.

Ruth Davidson

If you said three years ago that the Tories would have nearly twice as many Scottish MPs as the Labour party, someone would tell you to call FRANK. The fact this is now a political reality is down to Ruth Davidson. Under her leadership, she has led the renaissance of the Scottish Conservatives from being a moribund force to the second party of Scotland. Her influence within the Conservatives has grown exponentially over the last six years, that she is now a political cabinet attendee and a member of the Privy Council. It is an impressive feat for someone who only joined the Tories in 2009.

If this young, working-class, kickboxing Scottish lesbian were to inherit the Tory crown, it would be a powerful symbol from the party of the rich that introduced Section 28 and opposed devolution. Her authentic, larger-than-life personality has won her admirers across the political spectrum and could be electorally potent. Davidson has already used her relative autonomy from Westminster to argue for a liberal, centrist Conservatism and has struck a different tone on issues such as Saudi Arabia, Brexit, immigration, grammar schools and welfare. If she were to become leader, we should expect the Tories to shift leftwards on capitalism and social justice but also become more liberal and internationalist.

There are several hurdles to a Davidson leadership. She has said she does not want the job, she is not in the government and, most obviously, is not even an MP. But given the mercurial nature of British politics, it would be unwise to exclude any possibility of it happening. If the Conservatives become desperate for a winner in the years ahead, they may conclude that she is the woman to do it and she may find the call hard to resist.

Conclusion

The Labour party should be proud of our better than-expected result. We deprived the Tories of their majority and returned fantastic Labour MPs to parliament. The risk, however, is that we should wait for the Tories to fail and watch with schadenfreude. This ignores the fact the Tories will contest the next election with a fresh face who is unlikely to have the same deficiencies as the incumbent. More importantly, that leader is likely to be elected on the back of a proper debate within the Tory party about why they did not win – something which simply is not happening in Labour. Labour needs to start preparing for this eventuality otherwise 2017 could be a false dawn.

Renie Anjeh is a member of Progress. He tweets at @renieanjeh

