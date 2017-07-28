2040 is a fatally long wait

Forty thousand deaths caused by air pollution each year require urgent action, not platitudinous long-term promises Michael Gove cannot keep, argues Geraint Davies MP

As is said too often, a week is a long time in politics. It would therefore be optimistic for the prime minister’s new environment secretary, Gove, to assume he still has a seat in parliament in the year 2040 – let alone a cabinet position. And yet Gove has decided that the year 2040 – 23 years from now – is when he will start doing something about air pollution.

Having repeatedly lost High Court cases for illegally toxic levels of air pollution, the government’s latest addition to its ‘Clean Air Strategy’ – to ban petrol and diesel and diesel cars by 2040 – made headlines this week. It is, of course, a step in the right direction – if the United Kingdom is going to stop breaking international law on air quality and meet its Paris commitments on climate change, we will have to rethink our driving habits and develop new technology. However, city council leaders and environmental charities such Friends of the Earth and ClientEarth (who took legal action against the government) were right to instantly disparage the plans as too little, too late. The court’s ruling was for pollution to be reduced in the shortest possible time – not to begin in over two decades’ time.

Air pollution is, as we all now know, more than just a smelly unpleasantry for Londoners. The Royal College of Physicians estimate that air pollution leads to 40,000 premature deaths in the UK each year, at a cost of £20bn to the economy – a huge burden on the already struggling National Health Service. The invisible poison which plagues our streets targets the most vulnerable: children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing heart or lung conditions. Air pollution also damages foetal development and can lead to brain damage. This is an unjustifiably high price to pay, especially when there are available technology and policy solutions which we do not need to wait for.

Earlier this year I published my clean air bill which sets out a blueprint for a clean air strategy that will tackle head-on this public health disaster. Provisions include new powers for local authorities to implement clean air zones, real-time emissions tracking, a targeted diesel scrappage scheme, restrictions on emissions from shipping and diesel heavy goods vehicles in urban areas, and rapid development of nationwide electric car charging points. The bill is supported by the Royal College of Physicians, Unicef, the Royal College of GPs and Friends of the Earth.

This week, over 120 MPs and Lords from across the party political spectrum have signed my joint letter to Gove demanding quicker and more effective action on air quality. Signatories include the Conservative chair of the environment select committee, Neil Parish; former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, former Labour leader Ed Miliband, the Green party’s Caroline Lucas, various other Scottish National party and Tory MPs, and Labour’s shadow secretary of state for the environment, Sue Hayman. The letter calls for the provisions in the clean air bill to be applied without delay in the government’s strategy, which has its deadline on 3 July.

The sheer diversity of MPs calling for immediate and effective action shows that air pollution is not just a party political issue, or just a London problem, but a national health emergency which affects constituents everywhere. For the sake of those we claim to represent, their children and future generations, Michael Gove needs to act, and act fast.

Geraint Davies is the Labour MP for Swansea West, and author of the clean air bill. He sits on the environmental audit committee and is the Council of Europe’s rapporteur for air quality.

