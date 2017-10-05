Progress gets the green light

Today the Progress directors have given the green light for us to continue – having secured three years funding and substantially increased regular donations from our members and supporters. This means our important work of renewing the centre-left, stopping a hard-left takeover of local parties and fighting for the closest possible relationship with Europe will go on.

There has been an increase in membership since the news that David Sainsbury will end his support for party political causes in December this year – a clear acknowledgment of the importance of Progress at this time. Over 50 per cent of existing members have increased their contribution – some quite substantially. Together they have put the organisation on a sustainable footing.

Over 50 per cent of existing members have increased their contribution – and many others have joined

Progress now moves from being core funded by one generous individual to a living breathing movement of Labour party supporters committed to a centre-left progressive future for both the party and the country.

I look forward to leading Progress into this new chapter and transforming the organisation and our fortunes in the Labour movement. The renewal of ideas to change the country for the better will be our focus going forward. The last few years have not been easy for progressives but it is only when Labour is on the centre-ground that we can build a coalition of voters needed to win a Labour government. We still need your help to make that happen.

As the most transparent group on the left, we are proud to have continually been awarded Who Funds You?’s A-rating and will publish further details on our website.

Raising funds from our members and supporters will be a permanent part of our organisation from now on. We are hugely thankful to the thousands of people who have come forward and would like to thank David Sainsbury for 21 years of extremely generous support.

Richard Angell is director of Progress. He tweets at @RichardAngell

