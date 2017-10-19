An end to puppy farming

The government must act to help local authorities hold irresponsible unlicensed puppy breeders to account, argues Chris Evans MP

There are very few moments in life which match the excitement of buying a new puppy. Picking a breed, choosing a name, as well as purchasing all the accessories necessary for a new four-legged friend is supposed be one of the happiest moments of a person’s life.

However, the reality for too many puppy-owners is far more horrific. Research found that one in five puppy buyers spend no time researching where to buy a puppy, while a third of buyers do not know how to find a reputable breeder. This means potential buyers are at risk of falling victim to puppy farm scams.

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home estimate that 88 per cent of puppies born in Great Britain are bred by unlicensed breeders. In addition to this, where there is such a huge gap between the number of puppies born in the United Kingdom and the demand for puppies, hundreds of thousands are smuggled in from Europe.

Puppies smuggled into the UK or bred from puppy farms are kept in horrendous conditions. The Blue Cross for Pets reported found puppies and their mothers squashed into small, rabbit-hutch style cages with no water. Puppies are left malnourished and uncared for, leading to potentially fatal illnesses including parvovirus and kennel cough.

As is often the case, unscrupulous unlicensed breeders sell the puppies to third parties or new owners unvaccinated, long before they should be separated from their mothers. As a result new owners find themselves enduring financial and emotional hardship through the medium of ongoing vet’s fees, and sadly in many cases, the death of the puppy.

The unlicensed and illegal puppy trade in the UK is vast, and can often feel like it has spiralled beyond the control of any government. However, there are steps which can be taken to limit and, in time, eradicate the issue of irresponsible breeding.

Legislation must be updated. The Pet Animals Act 1951 is supposed to protect the welfare of animals sold as pets, yet this predates the internet and does not account for the sale of pets online. We cannot legislate today for technological developments 60 years in the future, which is why we must constantly review and update legislation in due course. We should also work toward the gradual banning of third-party sales, once enforcement and legislation has been strengthened and updated.

However, neither updating the legislation nor banning third-party sales means anything if the local authorities are not equipped to do their jobs properly. Due to severe underfunding, licensing officers are juggling multiple job roles, from inspecting takeaway shops in the morning to then assessing dog breeders in the afternoon. We need to make sure that the officers are given animal welfare-specific training, so that they can expertly assess the fitness of a breeding establishment and prevent the issuing of any more licenses to puppy farms.

The unlicensed puppy trade in the UK is cruel and the breeders are unscrupulous, and our pets deserve better. Dogs bring so much happiness to our lives, and yet are so helpless. It is our duty to protect our pet animals – they are man’s best friend after all – and it is high time that the government acted and did more to help the local authorities hold irresponsible unlicensed breeders to account.

Chris Evans is member of parliament for Islwyn. He tweets at @ChrisEvansMP

