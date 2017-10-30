So what can be done? First, the LabourToo.org.uk project is gathering stories from women anonymously to demonstrate the extent of the problem. Second, the Labour party needs a root and branch review of its policies and complaints procedure relating to violence against women and girls (not just sexual harassment) so that women feel safe coming forward. Women need to know they will be believed, their details and identity will be kept entirely confidential, their complaint will be taken seriously and that Labour party rules will be followed in full.

In practice that would mean a complaints process which was overseen by a highly- trained internal safeguarding team, appointed for their expertise rather than loyalty to the structure, who could refer women to specialist independent support, such as independent sexual violence advisors. There should be mandatory safeguarding training for all elected officials, party staff and volunteers in senior positions, particularly chairs and secretaries of constituency Labour parties and Jeremy Corbyn should lead a call for cultural change so that all members of the party understand they have a duty to call out sexism for what it is. If we can be bombarded every week with webinars about Contact Creator training, we can train our members to challenge sexual harassment and support women who do.