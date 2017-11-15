Giving women the tools to lead

Applying for the Jo Cox Women in Leadership programme was a life-changing experience for me, writes Cat Headley

From the top deck of a number 31 bus, I looked out over Edinburgh’s skyline of spires and historic buildings and shed tears for a woman I had never met. Making my way home, I listened to Radio 4’s PM programme as they announced the fatal shooting of Labour member of parliament Jo Cox.

I have to confess to not having known much about Jo before her death. I was aware of her work on Syria, but not much more. But in the days and weeks that followed, the words of her friends, colleagues, family and constituents made me regret that it was only in death that I learnt what an incredible, inspiring woman she was.

In her memory, the Labour party launched the Jo Cox Women in Leadership programme with the Labour Women’s Network. It was a privilege to be selected, out of over 1,000 applicants, to be as one of cohort who gathered for the first time in December 2016. A group of 57 women brought from across the United Kingdom, diverse in age, race, religion, sexuality, background and previous political experience; a group that represented the broad church that is the Labour party.

Some of my fellow participants Ellen, Seyi, Amy and Ashley have written about the programme and I can only endorse what they say: training led by the inimitable Nan Sloane that pushed us out of our comfort zones; hearing from some of the great feminist leaders of the movement like Harriet Harman; shadowing days with prominent figures in the party. Many of the cohort were candidates in the council and general election (including the successful candidates Preet Gill and Rosie Duffield) or are now seeking selection as candidates for future elections.

For me, the formal parts of the programme provided the foundation for a life changing experience. I am not the same woman who submitted an application 12 months ago.

Being part of the Jo Cox Women in Leadership programme not only made me aspire to be a better feminist by challenging sexism, but to be a better ally to those who experience multi-layered discrimination. Those of us in positions of power and privilege must seek out those who are not like us and bring them to the table if we are serious about changing society for the better.

This was also the first time I had worked with such a large group that included only women. A culture of mutual respect, honesty and discretion was established at the outset and I came to know and experience something I had previously been sceptical of: the sisterhood. I can almost hear the guffaws from some reading that last sentence, but it is true. Our culture is engrained with the stereotype of women as competitors, unable or unwilling to support other women, particularly if they hold power. It does not have to be this way and the reason I know that is because I am now part of an incredible, ambitious group of women who constantly support and push each other forward, in all aspects of our lives: political, professional and personal.

Perhaps most importantly, we have also established a space where we can discuss and debate the issues we disagree on without resorting to petty or personal attacks. There are members of Progress, Momentum, the soft left, and everyone in between within this group. We disagree on policy, the lessons of the general election and how we win the next one and we hold differences of opinion on the leadership contests of 2015 and 2016. But we are all Labour and this course has reminded us, if it were in doubt, that we are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us.

I never met Jo but thanks to her, I have made friends for life, I am a better person and I aspire to live my life like she did: with passion, purpose and joy. Thank you, Jo.

Cat Headley is former Scottish parliamentary candidate. She tweets at @Cat_Headley

Applications for the 2017/18 Jo Cox Women in Leadership programme close on 26 November 2017. Download an application form here.

