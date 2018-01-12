A star-spangled ballot?

YES

There are few things more politically damaging than complacency. Complacency stops politicians from listening to the electorate, and the result of complacency is, usually, failure. In the United States, the Democratic party has been gripped by this problem.

When Donald Trump first stood for the Republican nomination, it was assumed that the former/current television reality star was unelectable. This complacent belief was maintained long after he won that nomination. Democrats thought that they could, to some extent, just stand back and let Trump self-destruct.

This week, however, the Democratic party has started to stir from its slumber. The cause of this, to the bafflement of many, has been the media mogul and talkshow host Oprah Winfrey. Her speech at the Golden Globes captured international attention, and has sparked fresh debate around who the Democrats should put forward to beat Trump in 2020.

There are many easy reasons to dismiss Winfrey (not least because she has not declared a desire to run), and it is certainly plausible that the whole thing could be a star-spangled disaster.

But I do not think the keenjerk criticisms of a Winfrey candidacy are as persuasive on second glance as they might be on initial sight.

There is a belief in liberal-left circles on both sides of the Atlantic that everything Trump embodies is wrong. It is professional suicide to suggest that a figure from popular culture should run against Trump in 2020. After all, we do not want another presidency governing by Twitter. But this anti-Trump reflex neglects the massive political benefits of a celebrity candidate. They possess immediate, mass name recognition – everyone knows ‘Oprah’. They are not sullied by an association with the ‘self-serving political establishment’. They dominate media coverage – turning scores of journalists into de facto press officers.

Even if you are sceptical about her political credentials, it is difficult to doubt that her candidacy would captivate the nation. This, in turn, would benefit the image of a party that has lost the passion and flair of the Barack Obama years. With Oprah on stage, the Democratic primary would be a national spectacle – which could only bolster the pervasiveness of Democratic principles.

Trump’s flaw is not that he is a celebrity president. Trump’s flaw is that is that he has warped, narrow-minded beliefs about how domestic and international problems should be solved. Therefore, in this sense – in the most important sense – Winfrey is not Trump. She is evidently a liberal, progressively-minded individual with both the will and the capacity to stand up for the downtrodden and the demonised. She has donated millions of dollars to educational causes across the world, whereas Trump has sought to accrue a personal treasure trove, with little regard for anyone else. On every single political issue, I would rather have Winfrey than Trump.

The Democrats need someone to renew energy and hope within the party – and to engage a mass audience with their values. Winfrey should run for president. And if she emerges from the primary as the best candidate to dump Trump, then progressives in the new world and the old should join the cause.

–––––

Sam Bright is digital editor at Progress. He tweets at @SamBright_Ltd

–––––