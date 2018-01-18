Drawing the line
Most Jeremy Corbyn supporters are not ideologues; the rest are liable to resort to turn on each other, writes Adrian McMenamin
The time for holding illusions about where the Labour party is and where it is going are well and truly over.
Even if you still thought that the victory of the three Momentum candidates in the National Executive Committee byelections was just a blip, the decision of the new majority to remove Ann Black as chair of the NEC disputes committee and then to minimise action being taken against a number of figures accused of antisemitic behaviour, ought to have disabused you.
Labour is now a party of the far left. The victory of the Corbynistas is not absolute, but it is certainly convincing.
This does not mean that it cannot get worse for Labour’s social democrats: it can and it probably will.
There is plainly no prospect of the current leadership ever voluntarily getting a grip on the antisemitism issue even though, in the end, it really would not require much effort. The point remains that the problem is not that almost everybody in the Labour party is an antisemite, but that almost all the antisemites are now in and around Labour.
Jeremy Corbyn will press on with his support for a hard Brexit. The unknown factor here is the trade unions, who may eventually decide that they have had enough of the Labour leader’s incoherent rambles on this subject and start to kick some people – especially him – up the backside.
Foreign policy and defence will be about opposing the United States as the world’s greatest evil, while economic policy, such as it is, will be about state ownership as the answer to every economic problem, with ever higher business taxes on anything not nationalised. If you think that is an extreme caricature, ask yourself this: which sector of the economy would Corbyn think it wrong to extend public ownership in?
What can we do about it? The first thing is to indicate we are opposed to this and to state why. Brexit might be the easiest example to create a dividing line, in policy terms, but that does not make it any less important.
Morally we all have a duty to bear witness against the racists who have seeped into our ranks. There can be no compromise.
The nature of the far left is that it will eventually turn on itself. Deep in the Corbynite core the endless search for people to hate and blame will switch inwards.
Most Corbynistas are not ideologues: Corbynism is a very postmodern, almost politics-free, lifestyle choice for many of them. It is a badge of virtue, not a commitment to action. That is why, for instance, some fail to see the contradictions between sending their children to private schools and supporting a party leader who not only wants their favoured form of education abolished, but who opposes anything other than a regimented state monopoly.
So when the implosion comes many, perhaps most, will be bewildered and will be quick to drift away. Some will double down on the far left, or like the British communists who responded to the denunciation of Joseph Stalin in 1956 by joining Trotskyist parties, seek alternative extremisms. Others, though, will be trying to understand why they got it wrong and consistency now will be important when that moment comes.
Or, rather, if it comes. Because by the time of the implosion there may simply be nothing left.
Adrian McMenamin is a Progress columnist and is the former chief press and broadcasting officer for the Labour party. He tweets at @adrianmcmenamin
The fundamental property of Corbynism is that it acts as a credible electoral challenge, not like the milksop complaisant Milliband era,
The venom with which a certain faction within the party attacks Corbyn makes one wonder about their hidden agenda.
When well supported by rich donors its much easier to stay in opposition – all the perks of an MP with none of the responsibility of Government .
You will note that Corbyn Labour is financed by an active membership.
It is the duty of every non-Marxist Labour supporter to do their utmost to ensure a heavy defeat for Labour at the next election. Fortunately, the current party of Hamas-hugging snowflakes are themselves helping enormously in that task. A further period of opposition will drain the Marxist swamp, and without question, be eminently worth the pain.
A very interesting perspective. I suspect Adrian is quite right about the idealist, not ideologue point. That is why I am convinced that he is right about an inevitable implosion. But that could well be a long time in the future .It is very important that orthodox Labour people stick together,keep calm and use the period of internal opposition to show newcomers that we are socialists-but not of the variety that the Hard Left exemplify. In CLPs we need to lead the way and resort to positive motions so that people see that we agree with them,most particularly over Brexit. Brexit is Mr Corbyn’s Achilles’ heel. 87% members voted Remain and believe in SM. In time people will come to see that he is letting the membership down.
Incidentally I remember Adrain in Barnet LP way over 30 years ago. He is in it for the long game-as am I.
The number of reds I have under my bed is incredible.
I suppose the majority of Labour Party members do seem ‘hard left’ to Adrian but that is because he is rather far to the right in Labour terms. I fear they are projecting their own past behaviour on to the new majority in the party. After all the progress dominated party on the 1990 – 2010 spent its time deselecting MPs, forcing right wingers on constituencies and creating a machine politics. Since that is the only form of politics Adrian can conceive of he believes the new majority will behave the same.
Adrian, don’t worry. We, in the new majority are fair minded and decent. we accept that progress supporters will take every opportunity to undermine the party by providing the anti Labour press with quotes. And that you will say criticism of the extreme right wing Israeli government is anti Semitism. You know it’s not true but it is a useful stick in your increasingly extreme attacks on the new majority.
Your position would have more persuasive power if you occasionally criticised the land seizures by Israel, the arrest of adolescent girls by the Israeli army or the movement of the US Embassy to Jerusalem