Stuck in reactive mode

Government must take real action to reset worker-employer relations in light of Carillion, writes Prospect general secretary Mike Clancy

Carillion’s collapse has once again put a spotlight on worker-employer relations. The fallout from the contractor is widespread, touching people’s lives in numerous ways. Salaries, pensions, holidays and jobs have all been affected for those who work or have worked for Carillion.

The government is under pressure to reassure the public that it has the ability to redress the balance between big business and their employees. And, once again, the government has hinted it will take some action.

This weekend’s Observer published an 827-word column penned by Theresa May. In it she promised to set out new rules for executives who receive large bonuses that jeopardise workers’ pensions. The prime minister also explained that more new rules will mean that businesses have to take into account employees’ interests at board level. But, looking back over some other goals that have been set out recently, this all seems familiar.

The Conservative manifesto, last year, promised: ‘We will not only guarantee but enhance workers’ rights and protections … we will … get the economy working for everyone, across the whole of our nation.’

And the Taylor review of modern working practices prompted May to set an objective to: make sure that the ‘high standards of our best employers become the benchmark against which all employers are judged’.

However, in light of Carillion the gaping hole between reality and government ambition is clear for all to see.

Prospect has argued on more than one occasion that new rules on their own will not be enough to rebalance the relationship between employers and employees. The relationship needs to be reset.

Rules should not just be about responding to a crisis like Carillion. They should also be about ensuring checks and balances are in place to prevent reckless behaviour taking hold in the first place. In other words, we need tackle the root causes of market failures, not just the symptoms. Putting workers on the board at major companies is good but does not deal with the scale of the problem.

A radical move from the prime minister would be to recognise the positive role that unions can play in dealing with abuses and creating more sustainable workplaces. Rejuvenated collective bargaining is the cornerstone to this endeavour – to give workers a real voice not just on pay, but also on the way they work and how companies are run. Not in a tokenistic way, but in one where power is shared.

Countries such as Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands show that a progressive role and relationship with unions result in positive results all round – increased productivity for firms and the economy and happier workers whose voice is listened to.

Rather than rattling off a reactionary piece in response to a catastrophe, the prime minister needs to be bold and progressive and not shackled by the politics of previous generations.

As much as Carillion has been a disaster, she now has an opportunity to come good on some of her promises. As ever, actions speak louder than words.

Mike Clancy is general secretary of Prospect trade union. He tweets at @mikeclancy1

