Pushing for a border

Jeremy Corbyn’s position on Brexit shows he is willing to put power before principle, writes Adrian McMenamin

It is increasingly clear many critics of Jeremy Corbyn have got his politics, on at least one issue, fundamentally wrong.

You see they, like me, thought Corbyn’s sympathy lay with Irish nationalism.

If that is all we had thought it would hardly be worthy of further remark. The British Labour party withdrew from Ireland to let James Connolly establish an independent Irish Labour party and later opposed partition. No less a leader than Harold Wilson had a barely suppressed loathing for Ulster unionism, letting the Starry Plough, the traditional flag of Irish socialist republicanism, be flown at the 1963 conference, the first he presided over as leader. Later, in 1974, he described unionist politicians as ‘spongers’ for combining demands for British taxpayers’ money with a refusal to support the rule of British law.

But no, we went much further. We thought Corbyn was actually a sympathiser, not with the moderate and peaceful nationalist politics of our sister party in the north of Ireland, the Social Democratic and Labour party, but with the alternative ‘physical force’ nationalism of Sinn Féin and, through them, the IRA.

We based that view on the way that Corbyn, throughout the 1980s and 1990s, treated Sinn Féin not as the party that – for instance – offered excuses for the burning to death of the Ulster Collie Club at the La Mon hotel in 1978, or the massacre of a group of 10 Protestant workmen at Kingsmill in 1976, or even the use of Catholic Patsy Gillespie as a human bomb in 1990 – but as some sort of liberation movement deserving of solidarity and with which the imperialist British government needed to negotiate an early and immediate withdrawal agreement.

But we were plainly all wrong. Because now he is in a position of power and responsibility Corbyn is an advocate of a deeper partition of Ireland than even Lord Birkenhead – the hard man of the 1922 Anglo-Irish Treaty talks – could ever have dreamed of. Corbyn is such a strong advocate of policies that would divide the island of Ireland that even Arlene Foster must be wondering if he is taking her belief that the people of Donegal and Derry live in foreign countries a wee bit too far.

Corbyn’s advocacy of the United Kingdom leaving both the European single market and customs union would put in place the hardest economic border in Irish history. At least in the period before 1979 both parts of the island shared, in every practical sense, a currency. And after 1973, of course, they were both in the European Economic Community and on the path to economic harmonisation.

Corbyn wants to undo all of that at a stroke, and for what? Assuming that he has not really been an Ulster Defence Association sleeper all these years, the answer seems to be that he is prepared to chuck the Irish and his previous support for reunification overboard in the hope it might win him a few more votes from working class English ‘Leave’ voters.

At least that shows him to be a man of principle. The principle being that no other principle is higher than him, Diane Abbott and John McDonnell sitting round the cabinet table.

And that is why some of us fight on.

Adrian McMenamin is a Progress columnist and is the former chief press and broadcasting officer for the Labour party. He tweets at @adrianmcmenamin

