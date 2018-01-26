A breath of fresh air

We should welcome the ultra-low emission zone as the first step towards a car-free future, writes Geoff Beacon

I grew up in Kent some 30 miles from the great London smog of 1952, which killed 4,000 Londoners in less than a week and, eventually contributed to 100,000 deaths.

I rather enjoyed the usual foggy days, trying to guess where I was on the route home from school. The trees of the alleyway loomed above me as I guessed the source of muffled sounds in the wet dripping fog. But that fog of December 1952 was different – even in my bit of Kent, which overlooked open fields along the Thames estuary. I remember worrying about the fog’s yellow tinge with a mixture of horror at reports of dying Londoners and relief that I was safe.

That episode was caused by the emissions from coal-fired power stations and burning coal to heat homes, compounded by unusual weather conditions. Coal burning led to high concentrations of sulphur dioxide in the air which turned into sulphuric acid droplets in the fog, burning peoples’ lungs. This emergency led to the Clean Air Act of 1956, a landmark in improving our air quality. From 1970 to 2015, UK sulphur emissions fell by 96 per cent. Sulphur emissions are no longer a problem.

Now the concern is the oxides of nitrogen and particulate matter (very small particles or droplets that can penetrate deep inside the lung). This is despite the fact that, between 1970 and 2015, UK emissions of nitrogen oxides have decreased by 69 per cent and emissions of particulate matter by more than 70 per cent.

Medical knowledge has advanced and the harmful effects of air pollution are better understood. Furthermore, a substantial part of these emissions comes from road traffic and people walk along and live next to polluted roads. In his action plan for London’s air, Sadiq Khan cites the impact of nitrogen dioxide and particulates on Londoners’ health. Research by Kings College London found that the combined effect of these pollutants caused 9500 deaths in London in 2010.

An ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) was first proposed in March 2015. Khan has extended the initial plan to propose that: ULEZ standards would also apply to buses, coaches and lorries from 26 October 2020; the ULEZ would extend up to North and South circular roads for all vehicles from 25 October 2021.

In the central zone, Khan has already introduced a weekday ‘toxicity charge’ of £12.50 for non-compliant vehicles – ie the more polluting ones. The proposals for the extended zone are stronger: drivers of non-compliant cars, vans and motorbikes will pay the same £12.50 daily fee as the central London ULEZ but seven days a week. Drivers of non-compliant lorries, coaches and buses will pay £100 a day.

If Khan’s plans go ahead, the number of the most polluting vehicles should fall dramatically –leaving modern vehicles, which have much improved tail pipe emissions compliant with improved European standards for both petrol and diesel vehicles.

In August 2017, Professor Frank Kelly of Kings College London, wrote in the Guardian: ‘The government set out its plans to tackle the [traffic pollution] problem last week. The main plank of its strategy is a commitment to ban the sale of new diesel and petrol cars and vans by 2040.’

The government’s plan, however, does not go nearly far enough. Our cities need fewer cars, not just cleaner cars. One issue is that electric vehicles will not sufficiently reduce particulate matter (PM), the other toxic pollutant emitted by road transport. This is because PM components include not only engine emissions, but also a contribution from brake and tyre wear and road surface abrasion.

Surprisingly, tyre wear has wider implications than the rubber and plastic particulates that lodge in our lungs: it is a source of the plastic pollution of the oceans. The International Union for Conservation of Nature says:

‘The tiny plastic particles washed off products such as synthetic clothes and car tyres could contribute up to 30 per cent of the ‘plastic soup’ polluting the world’s oceans and – in many developed countries – are a bigger source of marine plastic pollution than plastic waste, according to a new IUCN report.’

Back in the 1990s, the European environment commissioner, Carlo Ripa di Meana was promoting the idea of car-free cities. It may be a long time before London can become car-free but the draft London plan (December 2017) gives me hope. It proposes some tough restrictions on car provision in housing. Policy T6(B) says:

‘Car-free development should be the starting point for all development proposals in places that are (or are planned to be) well-connected by public transport, with developments elsewhere designed to provide the minimum necessary parking (“car-lite”).’

That would show that Khan really is serious.

–––––

Geoff Beacon is a Labour party member. He tweets at @GeoffBeacon

–––––