The Last Word: shows of strength; shows of weakness

Theresa May believes pandering to Donald Trump will secure Britain’s economic future – Robert Philpot disagrees

Warren Harding played poker while his friends helped themselves to the US Treasury. Millard Fillmore signed the legislation which required that escaped slaves be returned to their masters. John Tyler, known as ‘His Accidency’ after assuming office upon the death of President William Henry Harrison, was so unpopular that his party struck him from its rolls and all but one of his Cabinet resigned.

You have to plumb the depths of US presidents before you reach an occupant of the White House as appalling as the current one.

Two more recent presidents who regularly make the list chosen by historians of worst chief executives – Richard Nixon, the only president (so far) to resign, and George W. Bush – do not even come close.

But Donald Trump, of course, was the man whom Theresa May was so anxious to strike up a relationship with that she raced across the Atlantic when he had been in office for barely a week.

Today’s anniversary of that nauseous trip is but another example of the prime minister’s political cowardice and poor judgment.

On the flight to Washington a year ago she sought to dodge questions about the new president’s declaration that ‘torture works’ and, asked about a potential character clash with Trump, remarked: ‘Have you not noticed, opposites attract?’

Once in Washington she not only held the president’s hand but also issued a precipitous and unprecedented (in terms of its timing) invitation to Trump to pay a state visit to the UK. Contrast that with the dignity and strength with which Angela Merkel approached her first encounter with Trump.

May’s visit set the pattern for the toadying, fawning obsequiousness which the prime minister displayed towards Trump for the next 11 months.

No matter how egregious Trump’s act, May could be relied upon to emit barely a squeak of condemnation. Indeed, even when the president attacked London’s mayor hours after the capital had suffered a terror attack, reporters had to drag words of support for Sadiq Khan from the prime minister. Only when Trump decided to retweet posts by the far-right Britain First (giving the hitherto obscure group a much-needed publicity boost in the process) was May finally forced to utter a clearcut rebuff to Trump.

Business as usual has now resumed, however. Yesterday, the prime minister met with Trump in Davos and attempted to get his delayed visit to Britain back on track. No doubt the notoriously thin-skinned president will also have noted that the UK did not join the chorus of condemnation which greeted his shameful description of certain countries as ‘shitholes’. The foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, is meanwhile allowed to make increasingly wild claims that Trump’s evident contempt for Britain is somehow all the fault of the ‘puffed up pompous popinjay in City Hall’.

The cause of the government’s brownnosing is its desperation for a post-Brexit trade deal with the US and its decision to give priority to an agreement with the know-nothing narcissist in the White House and his hard-right fellow travellers in Congress rather than our European neighbours.

This is not only a morally repugnant decision, but a dumb one. Despite the president’s meaningless waffle yesterday about a ‘tremendous increase in trade between our countries, which is great for both in terms of jobs’, his whole business and political career shows he bases relationships on total subservience; that would be the essence of a Trump trade agreement were it ever to come to pass.

As the UK’s former ambassador to Washington, Sir Nigel Sheinwald, recently warned, Britain ‘should put out of our minds the idea that just around the corner when we leave the EU there is a magical deal with the US that is going to solve all our trade and industrial problems’.

A man as capricious as Trump – we should not forget he called off his planned trip to London to open the new US embassy this month because he had not ‘been shown enough love’ – is not one on whom Britain should stake its economic future.

Another failure to combat antisemitism

Yesterday, parliament debated whether Hezbollah should be wholly proscribed in Britain. At present only the military wing of the antisemitic terrorist group, which seeks the destruction of Israel and has contributed mightily to the appalling bloodshed in Syria, is banned. The so-called political wing remains legal. This utterly bogus distinction – which Hezbollah itself does not recognise – allowed flags belonging to an organisation which openly boasts of its desire to murder Jews to be displayed on the streets of London last summer. The debate was secured and led by Labour’s Joan Ryan, the chair of Labour Friends of Israel. As she wrote for Progress earlier this week: ‘Hezbollah’s leaders and its media peddle classic antisemitic tropes and lies. They refer to Jews in the basest of terms, labelling them “apes and pigs”, make spurious claims about Jewish conspiracies and world domination, and practice Holocaust denial, suggesting that “the Jews invented the legend of the Nazi atrocities”.’

Labour members of parliament including Ian Austin, Louise Ellman and Mike Gapes supported Ryan’s stand. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has also publicly lobbied the home secretary to ban Hezbollah in its entirety. Predictably, of course, the Labour frontbench – led as it is by a man who once described Hezbollah as ‘friends’ – chose not to, while the briefing it issued to MPs ahead of the debate failed to make any reference to the terrorists’ hatred of Jews. Not perhaps the best way to mark Holocaust Memorial Day this weekend.

Optimism and compassion

Tessa Jowell spoke movingly this week about her cancer diagnosis and her campaign on behalf of others fighting the illness. ‘I feel every single bit of my determination to go on creating better opportunities for people managing cancer,’ she told the BBC before a debate in the House of Lords where she pressed for Britain to introduce innovative trial treatments and allow patients to stop ineffective treatment and adapt immediately to another approach. Even in the midst of great adversity, the former Labour cabinet minister (who I was lucky enough to work for as her special adviser) displays her customary optimism, compassion and concern for others.

–––––

Robert Philpot is a contributing editor to Progress, and writes the weekly Last Word column. He tweets at @Robert_Philpot

–––––