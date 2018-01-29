Words marshalled for action

Holocaust remembrance ambassadors want what politicians say to reflect why they go on to do, write Jamie Dickinson and Ally Routledge

We are proud ambassadors of the Holocaust Educational Trust, a fantastic organisation that works every day to ensure we always remember the lessons from the Holocaust. As ambassadors, we have had the opportunity to visit Auschwitz, meet Holocaust survivors and delivered presentations to our schoolmates, and subsequently colleagues and others about our experiences and our beliefs and action on tackling societal prejudice. HET encourages its ambassadors to take the lessons learned from the Holocaust and demonstrate the contemporary relevance, to speak about how the language we all use in schools, sports, politics and beyond are important given it was words of hate, division and mistrust that lay at the roots of genocides around the world.

It is therefore highly appropriate that this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day theme is ‘The Power of Words’. Of course, understanding that power, and the use of antisemitic invective is vitally important in understanding the Holocaust, how the Nazis’ ideology of Jew hatred led to the murder of six million Jews and how we can identify and guard against such racism today. At the HMD national commemoration event this week, chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis rightly highlighted that there is speaking out, there is silence and there is action. So we must always remember that it is not just words that are powerful but their absence too. Silence on an issue will not make it go away, rather, and certainly in the case of race hate, it fosters and perpetuates such beliefs. We have regrettably experienced too much silence from some members of our party when it comes to antisemitism, moreover when others have spoken out it has been simply to proclaim that antisemitism does not exist or that there is a ‘witch hunt’ against them. We have even had antisemitic tropes applauded and Marxist propaganda comparing Zionism to Nazism distributed outside at our Labour party conference. However, some have used their words for better ends. To speak out, to comfort those on the receiving end of abuse and death threats and to offer solidarity with the victims of racist prejudice. We, as a movement would do well to improve our efforts on this front.

But words can be marshalled for action too. Surely, our party should be using our words to support efforts of Labour party members of parliament seeking to highlight and to repudiate organisations predicated on antisemitism and a hatred of the Jewish state? If they are not then we are being mealy mouthed. Surely, we should be seeing more action implimenting the recommendations of the inquiry conducted by Shami Chakrabarti. When the now Labour peer said that the ‘Macpherson definition’ – where victims are paramount in deciding their experience of racism – and approach should apply to cases of antisemitism in the Labour party, why have we not seen outright condemnation and remonstration with those flying in the face of that approach when they call antisemitism a ‘fantasy’ or ‘imagined’. Moreover, why have we seen cases of antisemitism taken through the proper disciplinary processes delayed, delayed and delayed again with those sanctioned in some cases openly defying the National Executive Committee. Something needs to be done. Through our words, by breaking our silence and through our actions we can be better on addressing antisemitism in the Labour party and in doing so we can prove we have really learned the lessons from Auschwitz.

For the past two weeks, the HET have had their book of commitment in parliament for MPs to sign. A huge number of Labour MPs have signed this, re-affirming their commitment to remembering the Holocaust and fighting antisemitism and the hatred that led to the murder of some six million Jews and five million others. This simple act is vital in making our MPs take a moment to reflect on their commitment to remembering the Holocaust and defending the truth.

The highest reported level of antisemitic abuse incidents since records began in 1984, a 55 per cent increase in London alone. That is the stark reality of today’s polarised society, that we must be leading on the fight against. The sad truth is that lessons are not being learnt and as result, the contemporary relevance of the invaluable work that the HET is more imperative than ever.

But ambassadors for HET like ourselves cannot do this alone, we need our political leaders taking an absolute stand in our movement using the ‘Power of Words’ to be fighting antisemitism not just in our communities, but in Labour fora, educating our grassroots memberships in local meetings and debates.

For it was spoken by Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel that there may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest. It is our duty to ensure that the lessons of the Holocaust, are never forgotten.

Jamie Dickinson and Ally Routledge are ambassadors of the Holocaust Memorial Trust, they write in a personal capacity. They tweet @jamielewis016 and @allyroutledge.

