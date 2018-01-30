Short-changing the north

Politicians need to keep their promises on infrastructure if they are to regain trust in the north, writes Rosie Corrigan.

Late last year, Ipsos Mori published its annual Veracity Index which charts trust in a number of professions in Britain. It is likely to come as no surprise that government ministers do not fare well, with just 19 per cent of respondents trusting them to tell the truth.

Certainly, Chris Grayling’s handling of calls to invest in northern transport will have done little to repair the damage.

This week, IPPR North published a briefing on future transport investment in the north of England. My colleagues found that the north is set to receive £2,555 less per person on transport than London. In fact, London will receive £4,155 per person, almost five times more than Yorkshire and the Humber (£844) and the north east (£855).

To be clear, there is no suggestion from the north that London should receive fewer funds for transport. Quite the opposite- the north of England needs the same powers enjoyed by London, to lead the way in driving our own economy. Of course, we want everyone to benefit from excellent infrastructure, and ultimately northern prosperity is national prosperity.

However, the news that the north is set to continue to be woefully underfunded did not come as a surprise to those of us who experience the creaking system every day. We already know that we have been underfunded to the tune of £59bn over the past decade. But perhaps the news surprised the transport secretary because he reacted by declaring it ‘misleading’. Oddly, he also re-announced that, by 2020, government will have spent £13bn on transport in the north, a claim that had already caused government some embarrassment as £5 billion of this is routine local spending.

The IPPR North briefing, a must-read for anyone with an interest in the northern economy, forensically examines government’s ‘official analysis’ of planned regional transport spend per capita, and it notes that government’s analysis excludes spending after 2020/21, and almost £12bn of Greater London Authority/Transport for London spending. By excluding these factors from his calculations, he paints a far rosier – but much less comprehensive – picture of regional transport spend.

Of course, if Grayling really wanted to rectify the historic neglect of northern transport infrastructure, he could stop quibbling about what should be in or out of the official statistics and announce investments in northern transport after 2020/21, and he could give Transport for the North the same powers as TfL to raise its own finances. Ultimately it will be the public who will decide who is ‘misleading’ whom.

Sadly, in the meantime it will be the north of England which will continue to be held back from realising its economic potential. This is why we cannot let this important matter go. We need to increase pressure on decision makers to reverse historic underinvestment, and we must see detailed commitments from political parties.

Andy McDonald’s recent announcements on reversing the regional transport imbalance, are welcome. The next step should be a commitment to funding Transport for the North’s strategic transport plan in full, and to give it the same powers enjoyed by TfL.

Ultimately, it will be clear commitments, detailed plans, and actions which must rebuild the shattered trust amongst northerners in transport ministers and their colleagues of all political persuasions.

Rosie Corrigan is media and campaigns manager at IPPR North. She tweets @Rosie_Corrigan.

