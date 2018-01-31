Carillion collapse is just the tip of the iceberg

Carillion is but one example of a damaging culture that extends across industries and services, writes Josephine Bacon

As a professional translator, a bottom-feeder at the end of the food chain, I am all too familiar with the example of companies like Carillion. I wonder which of these will be next to fail and what, if anything, this or any subsequent government will do about it.

Carillion’s success was based on undercutting its competitors when it bid for jobs. All of it was then farmed out to sub-contractors whom Carillion used as interest-free loan companies by paying them as late as possible (if at all) and ploughing receipts into the next bid for jobs. Carillion then acted under the delusion that winning contracts in the Middle East would save their bacon if they were overpriced. The results of those deals – huge losses for the company – show they clearly had no idea how to do business in the region.

In my own field of translation, I find a similar story. Government offices offload large translation jobs to the big translation agencies who themselves hand it down to more middlemen. By the time it reaches the translator – the person actually doing the job – the pay is minimal and the quality ditto. Security and confidentiality are lacking. A large translation agency once sent me a huge cardboard box of documents to translate and when I had finished, I asked what I should do with these highly confidential papers. ‘Oh, do what you like with them’, was the answer, ‘just don’t send them back to us!’

That is also how highly confidential documents, such as papers from the lawsuit by Mohamed Al-Fayed concerning the death of Princess Diana, were bandied about on a public website for translators, for anyone to see.

A classic example of ‘Carillion syndrome’ was the decision by Chris Grayling, then justice minister, to hand over a sum of money in the millions to an obscure translation company on the Yorkshire Moors in exchange for the provision of language interpreters for the entire court system in the United Kingdom. Almost before the ink was dry on the contract, the company in question was taken over by Capita, another major outsourcer. Clearly, this had been previously agreed. Capita, a large firm with a large amount of influence with the government, had secured the contract for this small firm.

The result was catastrophic. The lump-sum deal caused ‘£’ signs to light up in the translation company’s eyes, incentivising them to pay the actual court interpreter as little as possible for this highly complex and skilled job. Payment for travel time was abolished and rates as low as fifteen pounds an hour for a court appearance were paid. When travel and waiting time were taken into account most interpreters ended up being paid less than minimum wage. Some experienced court interpreters actually left the country, as they would earn more abroad. Judges were exasperated by the unskilled people used as interpreters and there were plenty of no-shows, resulting in defendants accused of minor offences being remanded in custody for days.

Despite representations from the judicial authorities, Grayling and his successors refused to do anything about the situation. The three-year contract continued to the bitter end, after which it was taken over by another multimillion translation company who have proceeded to make few improvements. I am still being offered £15 – in total – to interpret at a hearing.

So will any lessons be learned from the Carillion debacle? I doubt it. It will be ‘business as usual’ and we can expect a string of failures like this in the months, and years to come.

–––––

Josephine Bacon is a journalist, author and translator and a member of Tottenham Labour Party. She blogs at josephinebacon.com

–––––

Photo