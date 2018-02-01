Tackling the vicious cycle of debt

The FCA must act now to stop banks’ exploitative overdraft charges, writes Rachel Reeves MP

Yesterday, the Financial Conduct Authority had a golden opportunity to curb the pernicious fees levied by many lenders on unarranged overdrafts and high-cost credit. Despite its announcement last July that it would examine these extortionate charges, the FCA’s update fails to outline any specific action on an issue that affects millions of borrowers.

Every day that the FCA drags its feet is another day that borrowers have to endure these unjustifiable charges. The regulator should take urgent action to restrict unarranged overdraft fees and stop these unfair charges once and for all. However, this update from the FCA should also serve as an urgent wake-up call to the government, which should not just wash its hands of these people.

Ministers have been too complacent about the spiralling levels of household debt and they have dithered when it comes to tackling rip-off charges. Over two million people in the UK have permanent overdrafts, with many stuck in a ‘vicious cycle’ of borrowing, according to the debt charity StepChange. A 2017 StepChange report found that nearly 50 per cent of its clients had overdraft debts. These debts were a shocking £1,722 on average.

The charity estimates that 2.8m people had to use their overdrafts to cover the cost of everyday essentials like food, utility bills, housing costs and transport. This is appalling and a clear reflection of how Tory economic policy has affected people’s ability to cover the cost of basic needs.

Consumer champions ‘Which?’ found customers needing to borrow £100 via an unarranged overdraft could be charged up to seven and a half times more, or £156 by some high street banks than the FCA allows payday lenders to charge.

These charges only serve to push vulnerable people deeper into debt. The FCA’s update confirms this dire picture – something that makes finding a solution all the more urgent.

According to the FCA, there is little relationship between the amount borrowed and what is charged, unlike for arranged overdrafts, and fixed (daily) fees on unarranged overdrafts are often high compared to the amount borrowed. Although the banks make more money from arranged than unarranged overdrafts, the proportion of money made relative to the size of the amount of money borrowed through an unarranged overdraft is considerably higher than for arranged overdrafts.

Revenues from unarranged overdrafts were around 200 per cent of the amount outstanding, whereas the figure for arranged overdrafts was around 25 per cent.

The banks rake in £1bn from such charges annually, primarily from financially vulnerable customers. This blatant exploitation cannot continue. I have repeatedly asked the government to take action and in April 2017, I presented a bill in parliament to cap unarranged overdraft fees in line with the cap on payday loans.

Some lenders are taking action. Lloyds Banking Group simplified their charging system for arranged overdrafts and scrapped fees on unarranged overdrafts last year. While not all customers will be better off under the new system, it is an example of one of the big banks trying to reform, something that seemed unlikely when I introduced my bill in Parliament nine months ago.

The FCA has delayed making a decision on unarranged overdrafts until late 2018. Any action is likely to take effect even later than that. Meanwhile, borrowers are being plunged deeper in debt by these unfair charges. The government must now take urgent action and legislate to give the FCA a mandate to implement regulations that cannot be challenged by the banks, like they did on payday loans.

Consumer credit grew by nine per cent over the past year. Household debt as a percentage of disposable income now stands at 138 per cent. Our economy is built on shallow foundations of debt and overdrafts. The failure to tackle these rip-off charges is only likely to heighten the risks to our economy.

If the Conservatives are serious about building a strong and stable economy that works for everyone, they could start by looking at the evidence from the high cost credit market and take action to end the misery these excessive fees cause.

–––––

Rachel Reeves is the Member of Parliament for Leeds West. She tweets at @RachelReevesMP

–––––

Photo