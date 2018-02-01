The left’s transmission belt

Adrian McMenamin on the historically blurred edges of the hard left and communist traditions

There is no point in encouraging false hope that things are likely to get better in the Labour party in the short, or even medium term. There is no prospect on those timescales of anything happening other than things getting worse.

Even it was all to end tomorrow – and it will not – the Jeremy Corbyn era would have scarred Labour for years to come.

Of course, the echoes of the last left insurgency of the early 1980s, also were heard long after. There is a difference this time, though, and again it is a negative one.

The Bennite coalition of that era was diverse and contained within it many political currents which went on to have a powerful impact in the New Labour years.

Feminists, gay rights activists, anti-child poverty campaigners all came on board with the Bennites and many stayed on after the wave receded. The influence of the ‘new left’, with its distrust of the state and suspicions of the ‘labourist’ outlook of the trade union leadership – the people who spent the 1970s in opposition to a minimum wage and workplace democracy as infringements on union bargaining power – was long-lasting.

The current surge owes little to these ‘new social movements’. Indeed much of the current dominant politics in Labour can trace its roots to the factions of the Communist party and its hangers on who opposed that party’s orientation towards such new social forces from the mid-1970s onwards.

Thus it is no accident that two of Corbyn’s key advisers – Seumas Milne and Andrew Murray (who was seconded from Unite to Labour headquarters during the general election) – are unabashed admirers of the Soviet Union. Corbyn himself was often the key ‘transmission belt’ between the labourist hard left and the Communist party’s traditionalists: ‘I’ll call Corbyn’ was reportedly one of the favourite phrases of the late CP general secretary Gordon Maclennan.

Elements of the Communist party’s political style are everywhere to be seen in today’s Corbynised Labour movement. The hostility to atlanticism and thorough anti-Americanism, the support for this or that third worldist ‘anti-imperialist’, the crude assessment of people’s politics on the basis of their job or income and, yes, the foul mixture of tolerance of, or blindness towards, anti-semitism under the guise of anti-Zionism.

Corbyn and his staff are not antisemites. But if you refuse to acknowledge the severity of the infection the party had now contracted you do not need to hate Jews to see hatred flourish, you just have to do nothing.

In the unions Unite’s Len McCluskey looks beleaguered, with membership plummeting and facing a March hearing on the legitimacy of his re-election. But while his old world is visibly dying he has no way of helping the new: the only politics he knows are those which faithfully replicate the outlook of the Communist party’s industrial department at its pinnacle of power in the 1970s.

In short, there is nothing much modernising and renewing about the Corbyn surge beyond a commitment to a cultural politics that has for too long been absent in Labour. But some reading groups or a revival of interest in the Woodcraft Folk are not going to be enough to hide the uglier aspects of this newer Labour.

Events this week in Haringey only serve to make my case. At no other point in the party’s history – not even in the middle of the Liverpool crisis of 1985 – has the National Executive Committee thought it appropriate to attempt to dictate terms to a Labour group over policy. But this was the case at the very first NEC meeting with the Corbynistas in control.

This behaviour too comes from the communist tradition: the implantation of democratic centralism.

Adrian McMenamin is a Progress columnist and is the former chief press and broadcasting officer for the Labour party. He tweets at @adrianmcmenamin

Photo: Chris Beckett