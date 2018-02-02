How Brexit gives Labour a rural opportunity

Labour can compete in the countryside – it just has to get Brexit right, writes Charlie Cadywould

Picture someone in a tweed jacket and you have probably pictured a Tory. That is about as sophisticated as political strategy gets in rural England at national elections. There are country roads and long, muddy driveways that will have never seen a red rosette.

After its 2015 defeat, Labour commissioned an internal review into its ‘rural problem’. One passage of that report, conducted by then Shadow Environment Secretary Maria Eagle, pretty much sums it up:

‘The perception problems are huge – not just rural voters’ perception of Labour, but more crucially Labour’s perception of rural voters. This problem goes from the top of the party to the bottom – for too many rurality is synonymous with Conservativism, and engaging with these communities is at best an afterthought, and at worst a complete waste of time.’

The review never really had an impact, and the countryside stayed blue in 2017. The Tories won 80 of the 96 most rural seats in Britain, to Labour’s six. Despite important and surprising successes elsewhere, Labour did not make a single gain among these most rural seats.

Realistically, this is unlikely to change any time soon – there are just six more of these seats where Labour was less than 15 per cent behind in 2017. On the other hand, there are plenty of marginal seats with a sizable rural population alongside a population centre. Think of a constituency like Corby, which includes the solidly Labour town as well as Conservative-voting wards in the East Northamptonshire countryside. Even a modest decline in the Tory lead in the rural part of the seat could be enough to flip number 41 on Labour’s target list.

Figure 1: Swing required (per cent) in most rural Labour targets (click to enlarge):

Key: Conservative held seats (blue), SNP (yellow), Plaid Cymru (green)

Figure 2: Swing required (per cent) in mixed (town and rural) Labour targets:

This is eminently doable. In the most extreme form of hard Brexit advocated by some Tory ministers, the countryside – and particularly agriculture – could be hit very hard. If Labour can get over the cultural gap Eagle identified, it should be there for rural voters.

The hard Brexit disaster

It is important not to reduce rural issues to those of farmers, who have tended to be the loudest lobbying voices from the countryside, but agriculture is an important aspect of rural life, culturally as well as economically. The post-Brexit future of British agriculture will be a key issue for many rural voters in the coming years.

For the farming sector, the recent controversy over regulatory divergence at the Irish border is a UK-wide issue. No deal on mutual recognition of food, crop and animal health standards would mean the export of many agricultural products to the European Union becoming much more difficult and costly.

In addition, the free market, ‘global Britain’ vision of Brexit advocated by some Brexiteers would probably involve the removal of many tariffs that keep British competitive against cheap (and often subsidised) imports, either through trade deals or a unilateral move.

The countryside is also in receipt of significant European funding – not just for farming but to support rural businesses and social enterprises, land management, infrastructure and food supply chains. While the environment secretary Michael Gove has pledged to retain the level of farming subsidies until 2022, Brexit – and the search for a ‘Brexit dividend’ to spend on other priorities – puts the long-term future of both farming and wider rural subsidies in doubt.

The social democratic response

With this line of thinking, we can draw an analogy between the prospect of agricultural decline and the de-industrialisation of the 1980s. The rupture of the closure of the pits and much of Britain’s industrial heritage cannot easily be justified by long-term economic growth. Communities were destroyed, towns lost their purpose, livelihoods were lost, and skilled but immobile workers were consigned to the dole or to shelf-stacking. Those places are now the core ‘left behind’ constituencies that decisively rejected the pleas of much of the political class in the 2016 referendum.

A sudden and severe contraction of the agriculture sector, which could well arise from a hard Brexit disaster, should be unacceptable for social democrats.

We care about community, belonging and dignity at work as well as economic growth. The rupture of de-industrialisation in the 1980s – the livelihoods lost, the skilled workers consigned to shelf-stacking or the dole – was wrong, even if it helped economic growth in the long term. Allowing the destruction of rural communities, even if it leads to cheaper food thanks to low-cost imports, would be wrong too.

If progressives can get this right, if they can set out a post-Brexit vision for Britain that protects the countryside and balances legitimate competing interests, they should be rewarded at the ballot box.

This means a commitment to continuing rural development spending including infrastructure, ensuring (tariff and non-tariff) barrier-free export access for produce, but also a commitment to reforming farming subsidies. With Brexit comes an opportunity to move away from subsidising big landowners without any requirement to farm in any commonsense understanding of the term, and towards a system that promotes the most productive, competitive farming at the same time as protecting the environment, incentivising the provision of public goods, and gives a fair deal to agricultural workers.

With a disastrous hard Brexit still a distinct possibility, Labour has the opportunity to make crucial gains in the countryside and thereby win a mandate to govern the whole nation.

–––––

Charlie Cadywould is a researcher at Policy Network, and author of The Future of Farming pamphlet. He tweets at @CCadywould.

–––––