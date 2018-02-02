Roll on 2019

Theresa May is already having one of the worst years of her life, courtesy of her own colleagues. Another dispatch from inside the Westminster Village

As midnight revellers celebrated the new year last month, Theresa May must have consoled herself that at least 2018 could not be any worse than 2017.

Just a few weeks later, however, and she could be forgiven for hastily ripping the days off her calendar in the hope the year might be over quicker.

To reclaim some semblance of control, May kicked off 2018 with a reshuffle. Unfortunately for her, it only reaffirmed her lack of power. Jeremy Hunt was briefed to be moved, but refused to budge. Philip Hammond, unpopular in No 10 and on the hard Brexit backbenches, kept the most powerful job in the cabinet while Boris Johnson, despite the heady mix of naked ambition and wilful incompetence, has kept what he has made into the cushiest. Johnson in fact rewarded May’s loyalty a few weeks later by pre-briefing a disagreement he intended to have with government policy on National Health Service spending to the Times ahead of a cabinet meeting.

That was despite the fact the reshuffle was plainly an effort for the prime minister to win back favour in the Conservative party. That all of the initial job moves were related to Conservative central headquarters roles indicates that May’s priorities lie with her party, not the country. Liz Kendall will be unimpressed.

But even those promotions backfired. Ben Bradley, who won Mansfield off Labour last year in one of the few Conservative success stories, was made Tory party vice-chair for youth. In the days that followed his promotion, old articles of his emerged where he called for vasectomies for the unemployed and said that ‘police brutality should be encouraged’. This came shortly after Toby Young had been appointed to, and subsequently resigned from, the Office for Students. His long history of causing offence for money, which ranged from rank misogyny to attending a eugenics conference, reportedly angered May – your insider can only presume she had not heard of him before.

At this point, the only thing keeping May in post is fear in equal measure among her backbenchers of either a Boris Johnson, Amber Rudd or Jeremy Corbyn premiership as a result of removing her. As one unnamed former minister told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg: ‘More and more people are saying “we can’t have another year like this”.’

Your insider imagines the prime minister might agree.

Momentum’s Black out

The byelection for the three new constituency places (those elected by an all-party member ballot) on Labour’s National Executive Committee saw Momentum candidates sweep the board. This meant the previously finely-balanced nature of the top table was lost, with the hard-left fully controlling the NEC for the first time.

Their first move? Organising against a long-serving soft-left member and erstwhile Momentum ally, Ann Black. Black has served on the NEC for more than a decade, regularly topping the ballot on the Campaign for Labour Party Democracy slate (Jon Lansman’s former vehicle), and becoming the first person to receive over 100,000 votes for an NEC election when she stood on the Momentum ticket two years ago.

But as chair of the disputes committee, she had overseen the suspension and expulsion of too many hard-left comrades for breaking party rules than could be forgiven. Within a day of the election results, Black was out and Christine Shawcroft, a Momentum director previously suspended from the party for supporting disgraced ex-mayor of Tower Hamlets Lutfur Rahman.

This seems to be the tactic of the hard-left. Having used the façade of leftwing plurality to achieve control, it is now narrowing the boundaries of acceptable ideology and turning on anyone who does not sufficiently meet its specific aims.

It gets worse

Your insider hears that the first disputes committee following the NEC election was a disheartening sign of things to come. Among the topics debated was whether the term ‘yid’ was inherently antisemitic and suitably offensive to expel someone from the Labour party.

Perhaps they could take advice from Jackie Walker, who famously said that she had never ‘heard a definition of antisemitism I can work with’. She went to protest her own suspension from the party outside Labour’s headquarters with a banner that read ‘Labour against the witch hunt’.

While Walker remains beyond the pale, some of her defenders do not. Mike Sivier, who runs the blog Vox Political, had his suspension lifted and simply received a warning. Sivier, in addition to backing Walker, has also repeatedly defended Ken Livingstone and even Naz Shah’s comments – which she subsequently gave a fulsome apology for – as well as writing that there is a ‘conspiracy’ linking Labour Friends of Israel, the Jewish Labour Movement and the ‘dirty little accusation games’ of anti-Semitism ‘from the shadows’.

When asked about this case on Twitter, NEC member Darren Williams replied that he had ‘nothing to explain or apologise for’, and saw it as his role to ‘defend … [the] unjustly accused’.

Cartoon: Adrian Teal