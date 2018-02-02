The Last Word: a union in turmoil

Andrew Adonis’ transformation from ‘Bambi to Rambo’ is exactly what the Labour party needs, writes Robert Philpot.

‘That ship has sailed,’ suggested Jeremy Corbyn when questioned last weekend about the prospects of a referendum on the terms of Britain’s exit from a referendum.

Thankfully, the Labour leader’s ideologically driven determination to support Theresa May’s hard Brexit may not yet go unchallenged.

New polling this week revealed that, by a 16-point margin, Britons want a say on whatever deal the government strikes on Brexit. Support among Labour voters – including those who voted leave in June 2016 – for a rethink is especially strong.

That potential change of mind by some Labour leavers is well-timed. As this week’s leaked government economic forecasts show, it is ‘heartland’ Labour areas such as the north-east and parts of the Midlands, which have barely recovered from the impact of the great recession a decade ago, which will be hit disproportionately hard by the impact of a hard Brexit where Britain quits the single market.

While the Labour leadership may be shying away from this fight, others are not. This week, the Labour peer Andrew Adonis introduced an amendment in the House of Lords requiring that voters have a say on the deal – if there is one – May eventually comes back with from Brussels.

Adonis, who is a former chair of Progress, has long been admired more for his brains than his political brawn. A former academic turned policy wonk who went on to run Tony Blair’s policy unit and then indulge his passion for trains as Gordon Brown’s transport secretary, he proved one of the most effective holders of this portfolio, taking on the privatised rail companies by bringing the east coast mainline back into public hands.

In recent months, however, the former cabinet minister has undergone something of a political transformation; ‘from Bambi to Rambo’ as the broadcaster, comedian and ex-Labour staffer Ayesha Hazarika put it on the Today programme earlier this week.

Adonis began the new year by quitting as chair of the national infrastructure commission, penning an excoriating resignation letter. Brexit, he told the prime minister, was a ‘populist and nationalist spasm worthy of Donald Trump’ and the EU withdrawal bill ‘the worst legislation of my lifetime’. His accusation that May was ‘allying with Ukip and the Tory hard right’ was positively mild by comparison.

Sometimes it appears that Adonis is running a one-man frontbench. Brexit aside, he has relentlessly pursued transport secretary Chris Grayling for his taxpayer-funded bail out of the struggling rail operators Stagecoach and Virgin, warning that ministers would be legally obliged to extend the deal to other cash-strapped companies; terrorised over-paid university vice-chancellors (if one was worth £808,000 per annum, ‘I’m the emperor of China’, he tartly declared); and urged Ofcom to go after mobile phone companies for the UK’s ‘deplorable’ coverage.

Adonis is a true radical, but not the public school-educated type. The son of Cypriot immigrants, he spent eight years in care. He gives the lie to the hard left charge that centrists are unprincipled poll-watchers and triangulators.

The legendary Democrat senator and former vice-president, Hubert Humphrey, was popularly known as the ‘happy warrior’. Adonis has a similar demeanour. His style of opposition is enthusiastic, open and, above all else, optimistic. The words ‘that ship has sailed’ have probably never crossed his lips. Labour could learn much from his example.

A late convert to equality

Tory member of parliament Tim Loughton’s bill to allow straight couples to enter into civil partnerships receives its second reading in parliament today. ‘The same-sex civil partnerships bill created an inequality for the opposite sex,’ he told The Times this week. The current situation was ‘not fair. It gives rise to an inequality in what was billed as an act to promote equalities’.

All this may well be true, but Loughton is a somewhat flawed champion of the principle of fairness and inequality. An arch-opponent of gay marriage (gay constituents apparently backed his stance), the former minister did his utmost to scupper the legislation as it moved through parliament. He tried to have the issue put to a referendum and, when that failed, attempted to amend the same-sex marriage bill to introduce straight civil partnerships. This was described by the then equalities minister Lynne Featherstone as ‘a deliberate attempt to wreck the legislation by introducing extra issues to it that will make it easier for opponents of equal marriage in parliament to then filibuster, delay and block the legislation’.

The cause of straight civil partnerships would be immeasurably strengthened were it not to be associated with Tim Loughton.

Fake views

Donald Trump delivered his state of the union address this week. It was, boasted the president, viewed by 45.6 million people, ‘the highest number in history’. Which is all true, if, of course, you discount those delivered by Barack Obama in 2010, Bill Clinton in 1994 and 1998 and George W Bush in 2002 and 2003.

–––––

Robert Philpot is a contributing editor to Progress, and writes the weekly Last Word column. He tweets at @Robert_Philpot

–––––

Photo