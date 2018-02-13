Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Podcast

Progressive Britain: A new economy

Progress
February 13, 2018
1 min read

Stella Creasy, Tom Kibasi and Allen Simpson talk to Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd about PFI and economic justice in episode 19

There is a consensus that the old economic model does not work, but not an agreement about what should replace it. Stella Creasy MP talks to Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd about PFI, while the IPPR’s Tom Kibasi and and Labour in the City’s Allen Simpson discuss what economic justice and consensus might look like in this new era.

You can also listen to the Progressive Britain podcast on iTunes and Soundcloud, and listen to all the episodes here.

Send any any questions or comments you want answered on the show to office@progressonline.org.uk or leave an iTunes review, and you could win a Progress mug.

If you know the answer to this week’s political pub quiz question, email office@progressonline.org.uk or tweet @Conorpope

Further reading:

Stella Creasy on how PFI is bankrupting Britain

Tom Kibasi on a eulogy for Britain’s economic model

Jack May on public-private partnerships post-Carillon

Join Stella Creasy’s PFI campaign

Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.

It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.

Our work depends on you.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Progress

is a movement of centre-left Labour members.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

ColumnsSection: Web exclusive

After Carillion

Following Carillion’s demise, the temptation is to turn our backs on public-private partnerships. We should draw up a new deal instead, writes Jack May. Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free...

Jack May
5 min read

Sign up to our daily roundup email