Progressive Britain: A new economy

Stella Creasy, Tom Kibasi and Allen Simpson talk to Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd about PFI and economic justice in episode 19
There is a consensus that the old economic model does not work, but not an agreement about what should replace it. Stella Creasy MP talks to Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd about PFI, while the IPPR’s Tom Kibasi and and Labour in the City’s Allen Simpson discuss what economic justice and consensus might look like in this new era.
Further reading:
Stella Creasy on how PFI is bankrupting Britain
Tom Kibasi on a eulogy for Britain’s economic model
Jack May on public-private partnerships post-Carillon
Join Stella Creasy’s PFI campaign
