Editorial: The single market unites Labour

Time is running out for the leadership to adopt a position that the membership, unions and sister parties already support

2018 will be the year that shapes the next century for Britain. If Theresa May is pulled by her extreme Brexit colleagues to either crash the United Kingdom out of the European Union without a deal or leave on the hardest terms and a paltry trade deal, the terrain on which business has to invest, grow and employ those who Labour people joined politics to fight for becomes more harsh. Furthermore, the terrain for the industrial and social democratic left will be more challenging as we fight to defend, rather than extend, hard won workers’ rights, and consumer and environmental protections, as the ‘social’ element of the world’s fairest market is torn from underneath us.

Brexit Britain is already coming about on the back of a ‘lost decade’, courtesy of former Treasury team George Osborne and David Laws’ £6bn of cuts in May 2010 which scared the horses of growth. Few can deny Gordon Brown and Alistair Darling did everything to rectify the economic crash – a fact recently admitted by Osborne himself. He sought only to exploit the crash for political purposes, which bound him to an economic policy which led to such catastrophic consequences as Brexit itself. The country now faces this uncertainty with poor public finances, public services at their weakest for two decades and a productivity crisis.

Other than the most fervent Eurosceptics, no one truly believes a future outside the EU will be a prosperous one. That is not to say Britain will not grow, or achieve great things, but it will be diminished.

However, all is not lost. Conservative backbenchers are showing they have the numbers, and political will, to do what Cameron could not: put their country before their party. The growing group of centre-right parliamentarians lining up behind Dominic Grieve, Anna Soubry and Nicky Morgan is impressive. The more the Daily Mails, Nigel Farages and the Bill Cashes of this world line up to attack them, the stronger and more bullish they become. Their number is building, most recently bolstered by May’s lame duck reshuffle.

What those ‘Remain’ Tories now need to see is whether they will be met in the lobbies on a ‘meaningful vote’, a single market and customs union future, or a referendum on the terms by enough Labour members of parliament to make the risk they take on their own party worth it (because they have saved their own country). It is as yet unclear.

As Wes Streeting told the Fabian Society new year conference, ‘In a hung parliament our position matters and our votes count’. It might have been different if the Tories had an outright majority – but Labour and young voters stopped that. Parliament is now in charge. Labour cannot sit out this fight.

Labour retains its policy of strategic ambiguity. This served it well in 2017 but will serve it badly in 2018. At some point the party will have to make its choice; the later they do so the greater the sense of ‘betrayal’. It would be wise, and the best thing for Britain, to do it early and bring people with us rather than unveil it as some kind of surprise. Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer has set down the test by which Labour will judge any deal, but it needs to be more prominent – quotable by Labour activists on the doorstep, especially as it becomes clear that it will never be met. The stronger Labour’s line is on Europe, the more sensible the government’s position becomes.

This means Labour can shape Brexit. The earlier the party starts to take that opportunity, the better it will be for workers, consumers and the environment.

It is not easy, not least on the issue of free movement, but continued ambiguity risks morphing into complicity if Labour does not come off its particularly spiky fence. Some chances have already been missed, but Richard Carr, on page 16, outlines the various opportunities for Labour to clarify its position over the coming year.

If Labour was putting forward the ‘interests of our country’, as Streeting asserted, it ‘wouldn’t be man-marking the Tories, keeping one step from their position; we’d be making the running and setting the agenda. We wouldn’t be ruling out membership of the single market, we’d be telling voters that there is no such thing as a “jobs first Brexit” without it.’

Streeting is right and Corbyn must listen. Bridget Phillipson, writing on page 20, lays out the best way for the leadership, and the wider party, to make the case – especially to the many ‘Leave’ voters in constituencies like hers.

Single market membership unites all in the Labour party but the smallest Bennite tendency in the shadow cabinet and leader’s office. Streeting and Unite’s Len McCluskey are on the same page, as are the vast majority of the Labour membership and Labour voters. Hilary Benn told a Progress audience on 21 January that ‘staying in the customs union should not even be controversial’. His case was made stronger by the director general of the Confederation of British Industry arguing that business would rather customs union ease than the ability to make new trade deals: a position the Trades Union Congress also totally supports. It is not only the British Labour party that is united on this. Leader of the Irish Labour party Brendan Howlin writes on page seven ‘that only the UK staying in the single market and customs union can deliver the type of border and future trade arrangements that Ireland and Northern Ireland needs’. When May backtracks on her December deal, Labour must be ready to step in – this is about peace as much as economics.

The only option for an anti-austerity party is to stay in the single market and customs union. The Labour membership already knows it, but the Labour leadership has yet to come to the same conclusion. It must, soon. Failure to do so would make Corbyn the midwife to Brexit; a far cry from the hero who won the adoring chants of the pro-European Glastonbury crowd. For the sake of the coming century, let us hope he listens.