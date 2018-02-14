Progress Political Weekend 2018

Each year Progress organises a political weekend full of workshops, seminars and plenaries with Labour’s front bench and leading progressive thinkers. Held at the NEU’s Stoke Rochford Hall, the event has become a regular feature in the Labour political calendar.

Tickets

Spaces are very limited, Progress members can apply by contacting us on office[at]progressonline.org.uk or by clicking the link below. Tickets include accommodation, and all meals – including a three course gala dinner and drinks reception on Saturday evening.

£175 per person for Progress members

£300 for couples’ tickets

£90 for day tickets

All tickets include meals and accommodation.

Bursaries

There are 30 bursaries available to Progress members, at least half of which will be reserved for women. The bursary reduces the cost of a weekend ticket from £175 to just £50.

If you wish to nominate a woman for a bursary please complete the form below.

Successful bursary holders are expected to write a thank you letter to their bursary sponsor.

If you would like to apply for a bursary, please email office@progressonline.org.uk