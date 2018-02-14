Join us for a weekend of training, discussion and debate on and for the renewal of centre-left Labour politics
12:30pm, Saturday 17 March – 4:30pm, Sunday 18 March
Location: Stoke Rochford Hall, near Grantham
Each year Progress organises a political weekend full of workshops, seminars and plenaries with Labour’s front bench and leading progressive thinkers. Held at the NEU’s Stoke Rochford Hall, the event has become a regular feature in the Labour political calendar.
Tickets
Spaces are very limited, Progress members can apply by contacting us on office[at]progressonline.org.uk or by clicking the link below. Tickets include accommodation, and all meals – including a three course gala dinner and drinks reception on Saturday evening.
£175 per person for Progress members
£300 for couples’ tickets
£90 for day tickets
All tickets include meals and accommodation.
>> Get your tickets HERE <<
Bursaries
There are 30 bursaries available to Progress members, at least half of which will be reserved for women. The bursary reduces the cost of a weekend ticket from £175 to just £50.
If you wish to nominate a woman for a bursary please complete the form below.
Successful bursary holders are expected to write a thank you letter to their bursary sponsor.
If you would like to apply for a bursary, please email office@progressonline.org.uk
Terms and conditions
Conditions of booking: Fees for Progress’ political weekend 2018 must be paid by 12pm on Friday 2 March 2018; if payment is not received by this date Progress cannot guarantee your place at the weekend. We cannot be held responsible for the non-arrival of information regarding the event. We regret that no refunds can be made after Friday 23 February. Refunds cannot be given for a failure to attend the conference. The booking form constitutes a legally binding agreement. Progress reserves the right to change the schedule, the venue, or the speakers, and reserves the right to decline booking applications. No refunds will be provided by Progress in the event of cancellation due to reasons beyond our control. Progress political weekend is only open to Progress members. All members of Progress are members of the Labour party. Existing Progress members will recieve priority booking.
