Is the National Lottery a slippery slope into addiction?

Most of us have tried our luck with the National Lottery at some point in our lives – we must stop this becoming an addiction, writes Chris Evans MP

Most of us have tried our luck with the National Lottery at some point in our lives. Who would pass up the opportunity to turn a £2.50 Euromillions ticket into a £161m jackpot win as Chris and Colin Weir from Ayrshire did in 2011? In June last year, another lucky ticket won someone £133m – enough money to live in comfort for a lifetime. This is to say nothing of the billions of pounds won by people across the country in smaller prizes since the lottery launched in 1994. It is hard to deny the thrill of taking part, with a chance to win such huge sums of money.

The National Lottery have said they would like to see ‘lots of people play a little, rather than a few playing a lot’, and lottery ticket sales have reached record highs in recent years. For instance, ticket sales hit a record £7.6bn in 2015 and £6.9bn in 2016. If figures produced by VoucherCodesPro.co.uk are to be believed, the average person spends £416 every year on the Lottery. When asked for a reason, just under two thirds reported ‘determination to win’ as their main reason for buying a ticket. Perhaps this is another way of saying participants simply chase their losses.

When gambling becomes a regular habit, it can be considered an addiction. Last year, a report from the gambling commission found that over two million people in the UK were either problem gamblers, or at risk of becoming addicted to gambling. The number of British adults with serious gambling problems has risen by a third since 2014. It is now thought that 430,000 adults are suffering as a result of a gambling addiction. The consequences of problem gambling can be severe, including the loss of relationships, health issues due to stress and, of course, serious financial difficulties.

For the majority of the population, the lottery is regarded as a fun and occasional pastime, played in the knowledge that there is no real chance of winning. For those with a disposition to addictive behaviours however, the adrenaline of waiting for the lottery numbers and occasional small wins could be the gateway to riskier forms of gambling.

Much like online gambling, there is nobody present to physically intervene or recognise a potential addiction problem when someone buys lottery tickets. Although the National Lottery is accredited by gambling addiction charity GamCare, the problem is growing with the rapid increase in online lottery ticket sales on mobile phones and tablets. The National Lottery is also responsible for the sale of scratch cards – a form of gambling most popular amongst younger demographics, which happens to be the group most at risk of developing problematic gambling habits.

Scratch cards are also most popular amongst the unemployed, with 30 per cent of the demographic participating in the hope of a quick cash fix. The popularity of the lottery and scratch cards amongst those on lower incomes is a cause for concern and their accessibility can be a problem. The seeming affordability and potential for instant financial gratification – combined with a ‘what if’ mentality – makes them appealing.

With problem gambling on the rise, it is essential that the government does more to investigate and tackle this issue. The accessibility of the lottery and scratch cards makes them the perfect stepping stone to more complex forms of gambling, and with variants such as the Health and Postcode Lottery increasing in popularity, this problem could yet grow.

Without intervention, the effects of a gambling habit can be devastating, not only for the individual but for their family and friends. With the National Lottery committing less profit to good causes year on year, perhaps it is time for them to take action against the problem within their own industry and join the ever-growing debate surrounding gambling addiction.

Chris Evans is member of parliament for Islwyn. He tweets at @ChrisEvansMP

