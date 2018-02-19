Review: The Company Citizen

Businesses have a responsible role to play in society– we need a blueprint to make sure that happens, writes Andy Norman in his review of Tom Levitt’s The Company Citizen

The power of corporations and their ability to shape the world around them is growing. At a time when we face a daunting number of critical challenges – hunger, drought, war, migration and refugee crises, climate change – 42 of the world’s 100 largest economies are now businesses. Now more than ever, how companies choose to behave really matters.

It is in this context that Tom Levitt offers the concept of ‘The Company Citizen’. Company citizenship, Levitt argues, is not ‘a badge, accreditation, sect or club but rather a way of thinking which applies to the multinational conglomerate, the independent hairdresser and every business in between.’ There are many characteristics of a company citizen, but essentially its actions are driven by the understanding that it is not a soulless profitmaking machine operating in a social vacuum. It is a living, breathing organisation, populated by people and deeply embedded in local, national and global society.

While this may seem a vague description, the book manages, with considerable insight, to provide a comprehensive vision for how responsible businesses should behave, from supply chains to employee engagement, human rights to the circular economy. It is thus essential reading for anyone looking to engender a social mission within their business.

The book outlines in depressing detail practically every great challenge facing human civilisation and exposes many infuriating instances when the rampaging self-interest of unethical businesses has contributed to each one of them. But there is optimism here too, with many inspiring cases presented of businesses going above and beyond the pursuit of profit in search of social value. In doing so, Levitt makes a thoroughly convincing argument for an extensive rethink of the role of business in a modern capitalist society.

The fact that businesses need to clean up their act is now widely accepted, especially since the financial sector was exposed following the 2008 crash. Most would agree that we need companies to act more like citizens – aware of their responsibility to the society in which they operate. In many ways the case for responsible business has now been made. And, while Levitt’s concept is an important addition to the literature on the role industry can play in building a better world, what is really needed now is an actionable, tangible agenda for change.

The key challenge is how we go from our current state where there are examples of both good and bad practice, to one where company citizenship, to use Levitt’s language, is both systematically incentivised and enforced. What common characteristics do socially responsible businesses and the people running them have and how can we stimulate this in others? What policies can we pursue? What legislation can we pass? What actions can we take? We are struggling to move forward the debate on this and it is here too where the current government has failed to translate rhetoric into reality.

Levitt provides a strong description of the world’s problems, an absorbing account of how they relate to the behaviour of businesses, and an overwhelming moral, political and business case for fundamental change. For these reasons alone the book is well worth reading. Yet what it lacks is a coherent, pragmatic theory of how this change can happen, beyond hoping that those not yet behaving as company citizens will sooner or later see the light.

There is the occasional foray into policy, yet for Levitt it is businesses – not government – that are the true drivers of change. On global warming, for example, Levitt argues, ‘forget blame, only business can deliver the solutions to put this right.’ This is perhaps an unexpected conclusion for a former member of parliament to make.

The unfortunate reality is that though there are many businesses that accept the need to act responsibly and drive positive change – perhaps in some places even a majority – there will always be a sizeable proportion that will shirk this duty in favour of making an easy profit. Any progressive government must incentivise change, be ready to step in when they resist, and provide a firm legislative framework to enforce minimum standards. A world filled with company citizens is possible, but it is by no means guaranteed.

Andy Norman is a research analyst at the Centre for Progress Policy. He tweets @andynorman810

