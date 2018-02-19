The Trump agenda

With majorities in the legislative houses and a predilection for executive orders, the problem with the presidency is not lack of policy, observes Maeve McCormack

Well, we made it. It is over a year since Donald Trump took office as the 45th president of the United States, and so far we have not had a nuclear war. It is important to stick to achievable goals with this presidency.

At times over the last 12 months we have longed for the diplomatic skills of Sarah Palin mixing up North and South Korea or the ‘misunderestimated’ oratory of George W Bush. But beyond the soap opera of Trump’s White House, the revolving door of staff and the daily horror of his tweets, is Trump changing America? And is there any possibility of the Democrats mounting a meaningful fightback?

In policy terms, we know that it has not been plain sailing but, in purely numerical terms, Trump signed more bills into law than Barack Obama did in his first year. While that does not mean much in and of itself, it suggests that Trump is able to rally support to get legislation through, despite the oft-reported hostility of his fellow Republicans. Those bills include plenty to worry anyone on the centre-left, whether you look at his tax overhauls or the rollback of the Dreamers programme. Perhaps of greater concern for anyone opposing his agenda is Trump’s new-found predilection for executive orders, which he has used to enact controversial plans including his travel ban. Not only is his administration better at working with other legislators than we might have anticipated, it will also work hard to find a way to implement his policy agenda if that support is withheld.

Naturally, January’s shutdown grabbed a certain number of headlines, but it was resolved over the course of a weekend, and it is difficult to claim that the brief impasse rivalled that which hit the Obama administration in 2013, or Bill Clinton’s in 1995 and 1996. It also demonstrated, controversially, that the Democrats are willing to make compromises with the Trump administration – arguably a Trump win.

Twelve months in may be too soon to fairly assess what long-term economic impact Trump will have on his country but we do know that the US economy is growing, the Dow Jones is rising and unemployment figures are falling. Much of the credit for this should go to Obama, but it is difficult to point to the economy as an instant example of Trump’s failure as a leader. The rising trade deficit and flatlining wages are definitely causes for concern, however, and in the coming years may be seen as early indicators that his presidency did not herald an era of economic boom.

The calls for impeachment started the moment Trump was elected but, even assuming sufficient evidence were collected to tie him to a high crime, there are significant political hurdles to be overcome before he could be ousted. To approve an impeachment trial, 218 of the 435 representatives (just over half) need to vote in favour – the Democrats currently only hold 193 seats in the House of Representatives so would have to convince 25 Republicans to join them. Much as they may loathe Trump, voting to put a Republican president on trial is not a decision representatives would take lightly. Even if a vote in favour were secured, two-thirds of the Senate would then need to vote to remove Trump from office during the trial itself. Here the Democrats encounter another numerical challenge, since the Republicans hold 51 of the 100 Senate seats and the Democrats would need 18 of them to lend their votes to the impeachment cause.

Electoral overthrow is perhaps a more realistic prospect. 2017 brought some good news for the Democrats on that front, with wins in the Virginia and New Jersey governor races coupled with gains such as Doug Jones in Alabama providing rare moments of jubilation for those not part of Trump’s brand of new politics. It may be much harder to translate those standalone achievements into significant gains in this year’s midterms, or to use them as a stepping stone towards electing a Democratic president.

The combination of incumbent presidents’ parties normally facing a midterm disadvantage, Trump’s uncommonly low approval ratings and a re-energised activist base could all prove electorally useful to the Democrats later this year. Trump’s personal polling is historically poor but we should bear two important things in mind: he won the electoral college despite losing the popular vote and the people who dislike Trump tend to really, viscerally hate him. The latter fact will help skew the results against him, and the former shows that a more detailed breakdown is needed before we can more meaningfully assess the headline figures. Those wanting to oust Trump should not rely too heavily on these numbers.

The Democrats could take control of the Senate if they won two more seats but that summary masks the scale of the challenge they face. Of the 33 seats up for grabs in this year’s race, only eight are currently held by Republicans and 10 of the 25 seats with incumbent Democrats are in states which Trump won in 2016. Five of those are in states which he won by 18 points or more. The Democrats could win a majority but it will not be easy. A majority in the House of Representatives might be a more achievable target, but the race there would still require 24 Democrat gains in a system gerrymandered against them and where, again, there are Democrats defending seats in districts which overwhelmingly backed Trump. Significant Democratic gains might of course make impeachment more likely, but failing that the only reliable way to get rid of Trump is via the next presidential election.

Ahead of 2020, one major challenge persists: the lack of a credible Democratic candidate. Bernie Sanders has been refining his positioning and once again the independent senator from Vermont seems to think he should win the Democrat nomination. If he runs then Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren is unlikely to go for it, but she has the profile to be a contender if she wanted to throw her cap in the ring. However, neither of them have the broad appeal to speak to what was the Democrat blue collar base, and it seems hard to see how politicians who are not actively trying to woo former Democrat voters could take Trump on and win.

A celebrity candidate such as Oprah Winfrey or wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson might seem exciting – but there is no guarantee they would choose to stand nor evidence that, if they did, they would be any more successful than a politician at beating the former ‘star’ of the Apprentice.

Former vice-president Joe Biden does speak to the lost Democratic base and should not be completely ruled out. However, after the #MeToo scandal, his handling of the 1991 confirmation hearing for supreme court judge Clarence Thomas, and the treatment of Anita Hill, who accused Thomas of sexual harassment, would surely come under scrutiny and Democrats might, with some justification, feel uncomfortable about the prospect of nominating him, regardless of whether his politics places him ideologically closer to their former voters.

It is easy to draw parallels between US and British politics: a self-defined anti-establishment candidate surpassing expectations of a crushing by an unstoppable opponent is a familiar tale. The Democrats are arguably now in a similar position to those of us on the centre-left in the United Kingdom: we continue to have qualms about our leader’s suitability to govern, but we have almost got used to this new normal. Trump’s views and behaviour remain abhorrent, the anti-‘politics as usual’ anger in old Democrat heartlands remains, and the Trump presidency has economic successes which he can claim credit for, even if they have stemmed from the work of his predecessor. There has not been enough of a cultural shift against Trumpism to guarantee a Democrat win in 2020 and the lack of an obvious strong candidate presents a challenge which must be overcome if Trump is to be ousted from the White House.

–––––

Maeve McCormack is a political consultant and was a member of the international press team at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. She tweets @mccormackmaeve

–––––