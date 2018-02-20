Diversity: How to reach out in divided times

June Sarpong joins Conor Pope, Richard Angell and Henna Shah to discuss why we need to improve diversity in society’s structures, what it means to be a pro-Europe campaigner as Brexit hits, and being woke
Further reading:
June Sarpong in Progress magazine on why we need diversity inclusion goals
June Sarpong on why Brexit is not inevitable
AncestrDNA’s #EuroPartOfMe campaign
Why you should back foreign aid if you’re concerned about immigration
Buy Diversify: Six Degrees of Integration
Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.
It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.
Our work depends on you.
Add comment