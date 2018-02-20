Diversity: How to reach out in divided times

June Sarpong joins Conor Pope, Richard Angell and Henna Shah to discuss why we need to improve diversity in society’s structures, what it means to be a pro-Europe campaigner as Brexit hits, and being woke

Further reading:

June Sarpong in Progress magazine on why we need diversity inclusion goals

June Sarpong on why Brexit is not inevitable

AncestrDNA’s #EuroPartOfMe campaign

Why you should back foreign aid if you’re concerned about immigration

Buy Diversify: Six Degrees of Integration

