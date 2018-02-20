Unlikely saviour

Len McCluskey says the right things on Brexit. But will he wield his influence? Asks Richard Porritt

Back in November, the New European team began work on our annual Brexit Power 100 list.

This was the second time we had embarked on the process of counting down the biggest players in Brexit. It is a highly unscientific and unapologetically subjective take on those people – from both sides of the referendum debate – who we believe could have an impact on the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.

Our first list, published just a few months after the paper launched – in response to the referendum vote – had German chancellor Angela Merkel at number one, Theresa May second and Nicola Sturgeon at three.

In hindsight, especially after such a tumultuous political year – those three were not bad semi-educated guesses.

But there were some howlers as well. We overestimated the willingness of business leaders to speak out in opposition to Brexit. Tesco chief executive officer Dave Lewis was placed at nine, for example.

We also included numerous Twitter-obsessed celebrities including former England striker Gary Lineker and pop star Lily Allen. As the year progressed it became clear that simply spouting off on social media – no matter how many followers you have got – will not directly impact Brexit.

So, when we gathered again the focus was clear: to concentrate on people whose actions could actually have deep ramifications for the UK and the EU.

The discussions around Jeremy Corbyn were key to deciding top slot. If he changed direction on the EU and suddenly backed a referendum on the terms of leaving, we know Labour members of parliament and party members would support him, but would the new voters from last June follow en masse? And if that groundswell did happen could it force the government to make assurances that the public would get a final say?

That is a very big ‘if’ though. Corbyn has long-held sceptical views about the EU and we would be naive to believe he is about to swing his party behind the battle to stop Brexit. His lukewarm backing for the ‘Remain’ campaign will live long in the memories of those of us who voted to stay as a missed opportunity to rally Labour supporters tempted by Brexit.

In contrast our eventual number one, Unite general secretary Len McCluskey, has spoken out robustly on Brexit.

But his big Brexit set piece was sadly never delivered. McCluskey was to make a final rallying cry that the future of the UK was better in than out on 16 June 2016 – the same day Jo Cox was murdered.

Had he given that speech this would have been the rousing finale: ‘My final appeal is on the basis of hope. The hope that rests on our internationalism. Our commitment to democracy and social justice. Our belief that the only race is the human race. That ours is one world. That the working class should unite across borders. That the EU as it stands is not the EU that it can and will be if we work together. That if we vote to remain we defeat the reactionary right. And open the way for a Britain of justice, of trade unionism renewed in a Europe focussed on a better future for working people everywhere. A Europe in which we can say – yes, the elite has failed. But we will not let their failure drive us apart. A Europe of working people united for jobs, justice and peace.’

These are the words Corbyn should have been delivering on the stump in every Labour-voting town and city across the north where the lies on that big red bus tricked many working-class voters into choosing a future of uncertainty.

But ultimately the reason McCluskey topped our list was that he still has the power not only to connect to the people – his members and beyond – but to galvanise Labour. If Corbyn’s Labour is not willing to be a true opposition on Brexit maybe Unite, McCluskey, and the wider labour movement can be?

The numbers exist to make trouble for May, whether at the ballot box or on the picket line – but McCluskey also has the ability to pile the pressure on Corbyn. For the good of his members and the whole country let us hope he does.

Richard Porritt is the political editor of the New European. He tweets @Porritt.

