‘A job and a half’

‘Tick tock, tick tock.’ Hilary Benn was beating the desk with hs fist, mimicking a metronome. ‘The only thing that isn’t divided is the clock.’

The chair of the select committee for exiting the European Union was issuing a warning – primarily to the government, but which the official opposition would do well to heed – that while disagreement and hesitation over what a final Brexit deal should look like delays the possibility of reaching that deal, the United Kingdom’s departure in March 2019 is getting nearer, not further away.

Benn was speaking to Alison McGovern in front of a packed room in the heart of parliament last month, at the first event of Progress’ ‘in conversation’ series, and with his trademark Bennite oratory, held the audience in the palm of his hand. The member of parliament for Leeds Central honed in on the stasis that the Conservative government has found itself in on the only issue by which it will be judged, and the bafflement by which this is met on the continent.

‘The government, by its behaviour thus far, is not demonstrating that it’s up to the job’, he explained. ‘We are 19 months since the referendum, there are nine months to go until the negotiations are meant to end. The government has not yet revealed to us what a “deep, special, bespoke partnership” means. Every European representative I meet, they all say: “When are you going to tell us what you want? When?” And we won’t start negotiating this new deep and special, bespoke relationship until March.’

The core reason for this, he believes, is the division that has engulfed the Tory party since its embarrassing result in last year’s general election, where the mandate for the government’s version of Brexit was effectively rejected, throwing everything into doubt. Since then, Theresa May’s position has looked untenable – with her popularity in both her own party and the country slumping – but until her backbenchers can agree on whether her successor should pursue a harder or softer Brexit, she will remain. The Brexit uncertainty is both her biggest weakness and her only remaining strength.

That uncertainty, Benn believes, goes to the heart of the cabinet. ‘The government is divided. We read in the papers the cabinet sub-committee has two more meetings yet to go, while they try to reconcile these completely different views about what our future relationship should be like. And all the time – tick tock, tick tock – the one thing that isn’t divided is the clock, because it’s running down.’

Yet when, after leaving the shadow cabinet, it was first suggested to Benn that he stand to be chair of the Brexit select committee, his first reaction was ‘no thank you’ (an apparently similar response to other positions he has been approached to stand for). Eventually he came to the conclusion that ‘somebody had to do it’.

He appears to be relishing his role shining a light on what the government actually wants to achieve in the Brexit process – or more often, what they have yet to determine.

‘They have to make choices’, implores Benn, who is dismissive of some of the purported aims coming from the country’s leaders. ‘That’s what they’ve got to do. And thus far they’ve given the impression we can have all the wonderful things that we’d like: all-singing, all-dancing, Canada-plus-plus-plus … whatever Canada-plus-plus-plus is.’

One of the issues where the government is pursuing contradictory agendas is the Irish border, where leaving the customs union and single market inevitably challenges the current state of affairs between the Republic and Northern Ireland. A solution cannot be put off for long.

‘The thing about life is that choices have consequences, and as the select committee said in its report before Christmas, we find it very very hard to see how you can reconcile on the one hand, the government’s choice to leave the customs union and the single market, and on the other hand, the border we went to visit in Armagh on 7 September as the select committee. You’ve never seen so many MPs photographed staring at a piece of tarmac. But it was a highly symbolic piece of tarmac.’

The only way you could tell the road ran through different countries was that on one side of the border the road markings were yellow, whereas on the other they were white. ‘Thirty years ago there were watchtowers, there were police posts, there were army posts, there were checkpoints. That is what was happening in Northern Ireland. And the whole point of going there was to see there’s nothing there now and that is exactly how we want to keep it.’ That involves particular choices. ‘If you want a border that has no checks, no infrastructure, you are going to have to choose certain policies to achieve it.’

‘It’s an example of the government’s unwillingness thus far to face the consequences of the choices it has made.’

Yet he is not in the position of staying in the single market, necessarily – or at least not until some of the issues over immigration are able to be settled.

‘The single market is a bit more complicated in Labour politics [than the customs union] because of free movement, but on the customs union in my view there is no argument at all. I look forward to the day when the party’s unequivocal position is to remain in the customs union.’

While he is clearly no ‘Remoaner’, he will not hide what he really thinks of leaving Europe. ‘There is no doubt we will be a less rich and successful country because of voting ‘Leave’. Companies will be crushed by uncertainty.’ But that does not mean those who voted ‘Leave’ had the wool pulled over there eyes or that their decision can simply be ignored. ‘We have to acknowledge why 52 per cent of the population decided to leave … they knew exactly what they were doing. It was about loss, change, and insecurity.’

But it is not his job to decide what Labour’s response to that is. It is his role to push the government into revealing just what is it wants to do. As Benn himself says: ‘It’s a job and a half.’

Conor Pope is deputy editor of Progress. He tweets @Conorpope

