The Last Word: Illegitimate and irresponsible

From Syria to Northern Ireland, we must not forget our responsibility to democracy, writes Robert Philpot

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the arrival in London of the first trains of the Kindertransport.

The rescue of the 10,000 children – most, though not all, Jewish – was, as the former chief rabbi, Jonathan Sacks, has suggested ‘a light in the deepest, darkest night of humanity’.

One of those saved from near-certain death at the hands of the Nazis was the Labour peer Alf Dubs.

A former member of parliament and chair of the Refugee Council, Dubs has spent much of his political life honouring this debt.

Two years ago, he managed to defeat the government in parliament, forcing it to accept an amendment to its immigration bill allowing 3,000 unaccompanied child refugees into Britain.

The government has been determined to gut the Dubs amendment ever since.

Last year, it capped the number of unaccompanied child refugees that would be admitted to Britain at 480. Its claim – that local councils lack the capacity to take any more than this paltry number – has since been thoroughly discredited. Many authorities claimed they had never been properly consulted, or asked what their capacity was. Their descriptions of the process ranged from ‘cursory’ to ‘invisible’ and ‘incorrect and incompetent’.

Moreover, less than half of this cut-off number – a mere 220 children – have actually been transferred to the United Kingdom over the past 18 months. This, despite the fact that there are an estimated 3,000 children living in tents in Greece and in Italy, where 25,000 refugee children arrived without family in 2016, 5,000 children are believed to have gone missing. 200 lone children, some as young as 10, are said to be sleeping in forests in northern France.

Backed by Dubs, Help Refugees has launched a legal battle against the government, primarily focused on the inadequate consultation it conducted with local councils before setting its cap on numbers. Although the charity lost in the High Court in November, it was given leave to take its case to the Court of Appeals earlier this month. The appeal is being supported by crowd funding. You can donate here.

The government’s shameful actions belie its supposed interest in ending modern slavery: many of these unaccompanied children are highly vulnerable to exploitation and trafficking.

Under pressure from French president Emmanuel Macron, Theresa May last month agreed that children who arrived in Europe in 2017 and 2018 will now be eligible for transfer to the UK, but still the 480-place cap remains in place.

May also pledged that we will speed up the processing of children who have family already in the UK. As Dubs noted last week, however, these family reunion provisions operate under European Union rules and are at risk thanks to Brexit. Given the government’s past form, this is unlikely to be of much concern to the it.

As we stand to one side, what the United Nations has described as a ‘monstrous campaign of annihilation’ is unfolding in Eastern Ghouta in Syria. Since Monday alone, more than 100 people have reportedly been killed, including at least 13 children, while five hospitals or medical clinics have been hit by airstrikes carried out by the Assad regime and its Russian allies. ‘This is not a war’, argued Raed Al Saleh of the White Helmets rescue force, ‘this is a massacre.’

In the face of such barbarism, the least we can do as a nation is to assist children who have escaped the Syrian carnage we have done nothing to prevent.

An ignoble sacrifice

The irresponsibility of the hard Brexiteers is hardly news. Their willingness to sacrifice the British economy on the altar of their Europhobia is well established.

Nonetheless, the sheer recklessness of their attacks this week on the Good Friday agreement is still shocking. The former Northern Ireland secretary, Owen Patterson, said the agreement – struck by Tony Blair 20 years ago this spring – had ‘outlived its use’. Labour’s Kate Hoey chimed in with the charge that the deal was ‘unsustainable’.

‘In reporting the Troubles for two decades, in hearing all those words of anger, grief, the vows of revenge, the futility, I never thought in time to come that a few English Brexit fools would seek to sabotage a deal like the Good Friday agreement and destroy the last best hope of peace,’ wrote the journalist and film maker, Kevin Toolis, in response.

These attacks were nonetheless inevitable. As the Guardian’s Martin Kettle argued yesterday: ‘politically and morally, Brexit will always comes back to Britain’s relationship with Ireland. There can be no hard Brexit without a border in Ireland, and the choice you make on this defines you.’

The hard Brexiteers have made their choice. It is a truly shameful one.

From Russia with love

The announcement last week that 13 Russians are being charged in the United States with interfering in the 2016 presidential election once again calls into question the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s presidency. It also underlines the woefully inadequate response of the British government to the multiple claims – detailed in a US Senate report last month – of Russian meddling with the EU referendum.

Investigations in the UK have been limited to the digital, culture, media and sport select committee and the Electoral Commission, both of which have limited powers.

It is not hard to fathom why ministers do not want this issue to be probed too deeply. It says a great deal, however, about the resilience of US democracy that, despite the president’s blustering, obstruction and threats, the full story about how the Kremlin helped Trump into the White House may well be known long before we discover just what role Vladimir Putin played in Britain’s decision to leave the EU.

Robert Philpot is a contributing editor to Progress, and writes the weekly Last Word column. He tweets at @Robert_Philpot

