Corbyn’s customs union commitment: a good starting point

Single market membership is a prerequisite of a ‘jobs first’ Brexit, writes Progress digital editor Sam Bright

It has been the best part of a year since article 50 was triggered, but you would be forgiven for thinking otherwise, given how painfully slow progress has been. And yet, at long last, by the end of the week both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn will have offered their respective visions for how our customs arrangements will proceed after the Brexit transition period.

Theresa May will make a speech on Friday, but today was the turn of Jeremy Corbyn, who made a welcome set-piece address at Coventry University – committing the party to permanent membership of a customs union after Brexit.

He said that a Labour government would negotiate for a comprehensive customs deal between the UK and EU – ensuring there are no tariffs with Europe, and avoiding a hard border in Northern Ireland.

This is a welcome shift in policy. We have been repeatedly calling for the Labour leadership to back the customs union, which would preserve the peace brought about by the Good Friday Agreement, while underwriting frictionless trade and consumer protections.

But this must be the starting point for Labour – not the end point. If Corbyn’s ultimate goal is to support a ‘jobs first Brexit’, then Labour must pledge its full support for continued single market membership. Nothing less will suffice. The evidence is clear: if Britain is economically estranged from Europe, we will be a poorer country.

Corbyn believes that leave voters will feel betrayed if he commits to the single market, but this political logic is rapidly evaporating and ultimately being disproven. The government’s own impact assessments demonstrate that Brexit-voting areas will be hardest hit by economic divergence from the EU. As a result, it would be a betrayal of leave supporters not to embrace close economic ties through the single market.

Regrettably, the idea that being in the EU will hold back a socialist programme was repeated in Coventry. This is untrue. In addition, Labour should not be aligning itself with the Boris Johnson ‘red bus lie’ – that there will be a budget dividend for the exchequer if we leave. Outside the single market, Britain will be £45 billion a year worse off, an amount not dissimilar from the revenues predicted from John McDonnell’s tax rises in the 2017 manifesto.

Corbyn’s announcement today was good news for progressives everywhere, and those who campaigned to change his stance should take heart. However, if Corbyn wants to ‘put jobs above bogus immigration statistics’, as he claims, then single market membership – alongside a comprehensive customs deal – is the only logical outcome.

Sam Bright is the digital editor of Progress. He tweets @SamBright_Ltd

