Fair, not free, trade

Britain’s diaspora communities will be better at trade agreements than anything Liam Fox can claim, argues Manoj Ladwa

Britain finds itself at a crossroads in 2018. To leave the European Union and the Brexit process behind us in 2021, and stand independently as global Britain, we need to adopt a new posture in international relations and mobilise the best of British business and entrepreneurs to drive trade.

Britain currently underutilises its resources. The United Kingdom can make use of its diverse diaspora communities and establish a new, meaningful direction for the Commonwealth, to build bridges and rebuild weakened bilateral trade relationships after Brexit.

It is clear that the UK needs to draw from these resources. International trade secretary Liam Fox has struggled to reveal the substance to his promises of securing continuity deals with existing trading partners but ministers can take comfort instead in the efforts of the many British-based business leaders and entrepreneurs with ties to other countries.

India presents a particularly good opportunity to the Brexit Britain, for many reasons. The Indian diaspora community in the UK is the country’s largest ethnic minority community and Indians are represented across British business, large and small.

Listen – June Sarpong chats all things diversity on the Progressive Britain podcast

In January, UK Export Finance more than doubled its financial support for UK businesses wishing to trade with India. With this support, the private sector can lead the way, drawing on connections that already exist to boost bilateral trading ties.

British-based entrepreneurs and business leaders with links to other countries should have greater power to set the agenda of trade talks between their nations of origin and the UK, where they have chosen to establish their business. UKEF and other popular initiatives are an essential complement to official trade delegations.

Still, the UK is seeing its bilateral trade and business relationships being untangled, with little to replace it. Ambitions for the UK to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership have not impressed.

The principle of free trade alone cannot guide our future trade relationships; one of Britain’s strongest partners, India, has only nine free trade deals, and not one with a western country. Our future partnership with India will be stronger if we can facilitate fair trade, not just free trade.

An equitable deal with future trading partners will harness our power to drive the transformation of the global economy, not just the volume of trade. This is particularly true of the emerging economies.

India is seeking to offer serious opportunities for international startups and its mostly young population is desperate to form global connections of the kind that UK universities were built to offer.

Sign up to our daily roundup

‘Global India’ needs to travel. Without the kind of startup incubator and accelerator ecosystem in place that the UK and Silicon Valley boast, India’s entrepreneurs have travelled overseas to found their businesses – and the UK is now home to a thriving social scene of young, talented Indians many of whom have met with great business success, record funding and political influence.

However, our government’s refusal to rethink immigration and international student policy – allowing more international students to UK universities – has hindered trade negotiations at every recent attempt.

On the other hand, our inclination to welcome foreign students and entrepreneurs will be our greatest asset if Brexit goes ahead. A stronger partnership with India can help to bring about our transformation into a country that celebrates its vibrant diaspora and immigrant communities and the global opportunities the UK can afford them.

Meetings between ministers will gradually knock down barriers to free trade, but business leaders and entrepreneurs are restlessly setting the pace of transformation for us to follow and, in India, the UK will find a willing partner in propagating fair trade.

–––––

Manoj Ladwa is an entrepreneur and political strategist, and the editor of a new study, Winning Partnership: India-UK Relations Beyond Brexit. He tweets @manojladwa

–––––