Why we should bet against fixed odds

Fundamental change is needed to prevent the scourge of gambling addiction harming the poorest, writes Ibrahim Dogus

At the end of last year, SME4Labour launched the Labour Campaign for Gambling Reform (LC4GR), a new grassroots initiative that aims to push the case for progressive change in an industry that, for too long, has done too little to protect those vulnerable to gambling addiction, their families, and their communities.

LC4GR’s first meeting brought together many of those already at the forefront of campaigning for reform, several of whom shared their own personal experiences of gambling addiction. This included Matt Zarb-Cousin, spokesperson for the Campaign for Fairer Gambling; Richard Dunbar, Labour councillor for Thornton and Allerton; Jo Stevens, Labour member of parliament for Cardiff Central; and Carolyn Harris, Labour MP for Swansea East, who spoke passionately about the damage she had seen gambling addiction inflict on a countless number of her constituents. Carolyn has since become LC4GR’s first chairwoman, and will provide invaluable leadership and campaigning experience as we seek to make 2018 a decisive year for change.

The topic for discussion at LC4GR’s inaugural event was the pressing issue of fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs), a relatively new and lucrative source of income for betting companies, and where people can lose £100 every twenty seconds. Highly accessible and highly addictive, FOBTs have quickly earned a reputation as an easy way to target the most vulnerable in society, drawing them into high stakes digital casino games with little chance of reward. According to the Association of British Bookmakers (ABB) there are 35,000 FOBTs across the United Kingdom, each of which is estimated to generate an average of £53,000 annually. That amounts to a staggering £1.85bn lost each year on FOBTs alone, money which is overwhelmingly taken out of some of the most deprived communities in this country. It is little wonder that local high streets are increasingly becoming the preserve of betting shops.

A consultation by the department for digital, culture, media and sport has recommended cutting the maximum single bet to between £50 and £2. The ABB claims that this risks significant job losses across the industry, and could deprive the Treasury of up to £1bn in lost tax revenue by 2020. But betting companies continue to make record profits, with British gamblers losing £13.8bn in the year ending September 2016. And the cost to the Treasury fails to account for impact of gambling addiction on local services from mental health to housing and policing, conservatively estimated to be £1.2bn, let alone the effect of money not being spent in small businesses and multiplying through the local economy.

SME4Labour and the LC4GR are therefore calling for the full implementation of the £2 maximum FOBT stake, as well as changes to the current legislation to end the use of cash on betting shop premises and instead move to a credit based online registration system which can better track the data of those who have ‘self-excluded’ and implement an insurance system that will effectively allow those who have ‘self-excluded’ to claim back any money they have subsequently bet, putting the emphasis on bookmakers themselves to put a stop to problematic gambling.

These proposals are radical. But they match the scale of the challenge we are facing. Two million people in the UK are believed to be either problem gamblers or at risk of addiction, putting them at severe risk of financial problems, family breakdown, and suicide. The LC4GR aims to see these changes implemented by working with trade unions and other community organisations to ensure the next Labour government protects some of this country’s most vulnerable people from exploitation.

Ibrahim Dogus is an entrepreneur and chair of SME4Labour. He was Labour Party candidate for the cities of London and Westminster at the 2017 general election. He tweets @ibrahim_Dogus

