Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Podcast

Big tech

Progress
February 27, 2018
1 min read

Conor Pope, Alison McGovern, Rafael Behr and Sam Bright discuss how innovation in technology has changed the way political campaigns are run, what the ‘new basics’ are for an online campaign and whether it is realistic to try and hold big tech companies accountable for what they publish

Further reading:

Technology can change the world, says Chi Onwurah

Embracing technology is the key to social justice, says Anthony Painter

Sadiq Khan’s focus on technology will be a winner for London

Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.

It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.

Our work depends on you.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Progress

is a movement of centre-left Labour members.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Section: Web exclusive

Time to unfriend Facebook?

We should not be fooled into thinking Facebook is socially responsible, writes Sam Bright Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the...

Sam Bright
5 min read
Podcast

Progressive Britain: A new economy

Stella Creasy, Tom Kibasi and Allen Simpson talk to Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd about PFI and economic justice in episode 19 Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.It takes time, commitment...

Progress
1 min read

Sign up to our daily roundup email

int(0)