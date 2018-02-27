Conor Pope, Alison McGovern, Rafael Behr and Sam Bright discuss how innovation in technology has changed the way political campaigns are run, what the ‘new basics’ are for an online campaign and whether it is realistic to try and hold big tech companies accountable for what they publish

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

Further reading:

Technology can change the world, says Chi Onwurah

Embracing technology is the key to social justice, says Anthony Painter

Sadiq Khan’s focus on technology will be a winner for London

Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.

It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.

Our work depends on you.